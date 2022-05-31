ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok wants even more of your attention with new distraction-free ‘clear mode’

By Allison McDaniel
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is testing a new tool with select users to provide distraction-free viewing on the platform. Confirmed to TechCrunch, the new feature is called “clear mode” and clears on-screen clutter like captions and buttons for users scrolling through content on the app. Twitter user Matt Navarra spotted...

9to5mac.com

Android Police

YouTube Music is Google's latest app to show tablets a little love

Android 12L is one of many baby steps Google is taking to bring the OS's functionality on tablets up to par with Apple and iPadOS. You could consider the company's mission to update its own apps for tablet-friendliness as another 20 or so steps it'll need to take. Progress has been gradual, but persistent, and it looks like YouTube Music is the latest step with a few small, but meaningful interface tweaks.
9to5Mac

Twitter for iOS testing new feeds for its Community feature

Twitter announces it’s testing two ways its users can engage in a Community by switching between “For You” and “Latest” timelines within each group they’re part of. This small test is rolling out for some iPhone, Android, and web users. According to Twitter, its...
9to5Mac

Swift Student Challenge winners show off WWDC 22 swag and free AirPods Pro

As part of the WWDC 2022 event, Apple has launched another edition of the Swift Student Challenge so that young developers can be awarded due to their projects created with Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4. After being notified last week, the winning students are now receiving AirPods Pro and WWDC 2022 outerwear as a gift.
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
9to5Mac

Slack wants to help you stop mispronouncing your coworker’s name

Slack is launching a great feature for those who struggle to pronounce their’s coworker’s name. If you’re still working from home or need to participate in multiple calls using the platform, there’s a better way to understand how to pronounce your coworker’s name. According to...
Android Police

Google lets you turn your phone into a second screen for YouTube on your TV

Google has steadily improved the YouTube app for smart TVs over the years. Despite its best efforts, certain actions such as liking a video, reading its description, or sharing it with your friends and family have remained clunky, though. This is primarily due to TV remotes not being ideal for navigating an app. To address this poor usability experience, the big G is turning your phone into a second screen for YouTube to make such interactions easier.
9to5Mac

How to clear cache on Mac in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox

Looking to tidy up the browser on your Mac or fix some issues you’re seeing with websites? Read on for how to clear cache on Mac, as well as history, and cookies in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox. It’s a straightforward process to clear cache on Mac in Safari as...
Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
CNET

Google to Fold Duo Into Meet to Create Single Video-Calling App

Google is folding Duo, a mobile video-calling app, into Meet, its videoconferencing app, creating a single service that will work across all devices, the company said on Wednesday. Duo, released in 2016, is an Android and iOS app that offers end-to-end encrypted video calling on low-bandwidth networks. On the Google...
Android Police

How to change your name in Gmail

Your email display name might not be the first thing that comes to mind when sending out messages. However, whenever you send an email via Gmail, the recipient gets your display name followed by an email address and message. But a lot can change over time, including your name. Maybe you got married and have a new last name, or you changed organizations and want to represent another company. Your email name needs to be spot on as it’s the first thing that pops up in the email client. Whatever your reason for changing it, it’s quite easy to change your name in Gmail.
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
