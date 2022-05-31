ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Connections at Notre Dame Force RB Commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. to Look Elsewhere

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wrb4_0fwBYeHl00

Former Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough left the Hoosiers after one season to take the same job at Notre Dame. Four-star recruit Gi'Bran Payne, a prized recruit for the Hoosiers, followed McCullough to South Bend, which has forced fellow four-star running back and Notre Dame commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. to reopen his recruitment.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When running backs coach Deland McCullough left Indiana for the same job at Notre Dame, he was able to take prized recruit Gi'Bran Payne from Cincinnati along with him a few weeks later. That ripple effect has forced another top running back recruit — Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former Michigan State legend Sedrick Irvin Sr. — to de-commit from the Irish and look for a new school.

Irvin, the No. 21-ranked running back in the class of 2023, plays for Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. His father Sedrick Sr. ran for 3,500-plus yards and 35 touchdowns at Michigan State in the late 1990s, and he's cousins with NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

Irvin Jr. has multiple offers already — including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan State, Michigan, Stanford and Oregon — but they're also still unhappy with how things played out at Notre Dame.

Irvin's father talked with Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, and he's not at all happy with McCullough and new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“I got a text from the recruiting coordinator to tell me if I can talk to him and the running backs coach,” Irvin Sr. says. “I knew what it was already about. They got a new running backs coach [Deland McCullough], who didn’t recruit Sed when he was at Indiana. He had guys he was already recruiting and he also brought a kid that was committed to Indiana [Gi’Bran Payne] to Notre Dame. He got him to de-commit.

"When you do that, I already knew something was up."

McCullough spent just one season on Tom Allen's staff at Indiana as an associate head coach and running backs coach. He returned to Bloomington after coaching the Kansas City Chiefs running backs for three years, and it was a big deal when he returned. He also coached at Indiana from 2011 to 2016.

A nice perk of McCullough's return was that all three of his older sons committed to Indiana. In a sense, it was a homecoming for the McCullough family because his sons Deland Jr., Dasan and Daeh all grew up around the Indiana program.

Deland Jr. started his college football career at Miami of Ohio, but he transferred to Indiana before the 2021 season. Dasan is the top-ranked recruit in Indiana football history, and at 6-foot-5, he has played defensive back, linebacker and defensive end throughout his high school career. Daeh, a four-star defensive back, played alongside Dasan at Bloomington South High School last season.

In one short year, McCullough helped the Hoosiers land their best recruiting class in school history, which included Payne , who is the No. 22 running back in the class of 2022, and he was the No. 1-ranked running back in the state of Ohio.

But after a 2-10 season at Indiana, McCullough left Bloomington to coach running backs at Notre Dame. Deland Jr. and Dasan will play for the Hoosiers in 2022, but Daeh recently reopened his recruitment .

Related stories on Indiana football

  • TRANSFER FOCUS ON RUNNING BACKS: With Indiana's top four running backs from 2021 gone, Tom Allen hit the transfer portal to bring in Shaun Shivers from Auburn and Josh Henderson from North Carolina. And with a new running backs coach, a featured role is up for grabs. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE COACHES, CRAIG JOHNSON: Craig Johnson brings nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience to Bloomington as he replaces Deland McCullough as Indiana's associate head coach and running backs coach. He inherits a backfield that has seen vast changes through the transfer portal, creating competition and opportunity in the backfield. CLICK HERE
  • SHIVERS COMMITS TO IU: Indiana's depleted running backs room got some help on Saturday when former Auburn back Shaun Shivers committed to the Hoosiers. He will have one year of eligibility in Bloomington. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Jackson returns to Michigan, joins Jim Harbaugh's staff

A familiar face is reportedly back with the Michigan football program. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News reports that Fred Jackson is back at U-M as an offensive analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Wednesday was Jackson’s first day in his new role. Jackson, 71, spent 23 seasons...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Columbus, GA
Football
City
Bloomington, IN
Columbus, GA
College Sports
State
Florida State
Bloomington, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
State
Ohio State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Auburn, IN
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
97ZOK

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Henderson
Person
Sedrick Irvin
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Deland Mccullough
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Georgia is not a good fit for Arch Manning ' Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young is back to discuss the most prized recruit in the class of 2023, Arch Manning. Arch Manning is set to officially visit Georgia the weekend of June 4th, but RJ questions if Georgia is a good fit for the young quarterback. The Bulldogs have not had a quarterback selected in the first round since 2009, and other star quarterbacks who committed to Georgia (such as Justin Fields) did not pan out at Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Chiefs#American Football#Indiana Connections#Notre Dame Force#Irish#Columbus High School#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FanSided

Look: Did Georgia football just unveil new white helmet in recruiting visit?

A photo of a 2024 Georgia Bulldogs recruit was spotted wearing a white helmet during his visit with the team. The Georgia Bulldogs had an season they will not forget for a long time, as they conquered the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 campaign to win the CFP National Championship. With that, they are building towards the future to put them in contention. But in a recent visit by a commit, the Bulldogs may have unveiled something new in regards to their uniforms.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy