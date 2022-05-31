ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetsCountry

The One Trade the Jets Must Explore This Offseason

By Daniel Kelly
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znN22_0fwBYZp000

This former Jets scout thinks New York must address their offensive line via trade this offseason, bolstering their depth with a swing tackle

The offensive line is the least glamorous unit on a team.

However, this is where the game is determined.

It is for this reason, Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas needs to trade for an experienced swing tackle.

A swing tackle is a tackle who has shown the ability to play on either the left or the right side of the offensive line.

The departure of veteran tackle Morgan Moses has left a huge void on New York’s roster.

It leaves New York with two starting tackles, George Fant and Mekhi Becton, both coming off knee surgeries. Behind them there is no premium talent and little to no experience.

The upcoming season could literally come undone if Fant and/or Becton go down.

Douglas must address this.

There are a number of tackles still on the remaining available free agent list. That’s not however, what I am talking about.

I am not talking about signing a fringe free agent who is barely hanging on.

Offensive tackles the Jets can win with must be able to dance like 350-pound ballerinas on the edge of the pocket.

New York’s pro scouting department needs to evaluate every back-up left and right tackle in the league. They need to determine who is the best of the best off that list, pick up the phone and start making offers.

Quarterback Zach Wilson’s future in the NFL could very well depend on it.

Why?

Wilson was the third-most sacked QB last season and he suffered a knee injury as a result of getting beat up. Now, he is scheduled to play a laundry list of elite pass rushers, and his health could be in serious jeopardy.

If Fant and/or Becton can’t start because of injury or some other unforeseen reason, it could quickly become a disastrous situation for this offense.

My hope is the Jets do not repeat the same mistake they made after my first year in the league, when I worked in pro scouting. I told anyone who would listen we needed a quality back-up QB behind Vinny Testaverde.

Nobody listened.

Management at the time decided to acquire QB’s Rick Mirer and Scott Zolak instead. I looked Mirer in the eyes passing in the hallway and he looked like a deer in headlights. I evaluated Zolak on film and he was possibly the worst QB I had ever evaluated.

Sure enough, Testaverde went down on opening day and the 1999 season went up in smoke.

The time to act is now.

There still is time for a new player to come in and comfortably learn the playbook.

The price tag will also be lower now than it will be down the road, when New York is desperate.

It makes no sense to me how comfortable Douglas seems to be with Fant and Becton penciled into the starting lineup.

READ: The Entire 2022 Jets Season Depends on This

The Becton situation is the most confusing of the two (by far).

While relying on two offensive tackles coming off knee surgeries is a huge leap of faith, depending on Becton is a mind-blowing management decision.

Not only hasn’t Becton been able to stay healthy (missing 18/33 games), but he ballooned up to 400 pounds during rehab according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Becton additionally skipped voluntarily workouts, has taken to social media with fans and even changed his Twitter name to “Big Bust.”

In late April an article (on jetsxfactor.com ) surfaced where draft insider Dane Brugler of The Athletic stated, “I don’t think we talk enough about Mekhi Becton. There are plenty of people around the league who believe he’ll never put on a Jets jersey again. They think that ship has sailed.”

If these aren’t warning signs, I don’t know what is?

Douglas’s response to all of these check roster lights going off all over his dashboard - - was not to sign a free agent tackle, pass on all the consensus top tackles on the draft, and to casually then select tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth-round.

While nobody knows how Mitchell will pan out, the NFL generally doesn’t make a living leaving great pass protecting tackles on the board until the fourth-round.

The Jets need to make a deal for a proven swing tackle, who can step in and help seal off the edge before it’s too late.

Whatever the cost in draft capital and cap space might be, the cost will likely prove much higher if this is not addressed.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter ( @danielkellybook ). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Pro Scouting Department
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Yardbarker

Steelers Working Out Three Pass-Rushers

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and...
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
980
Followers
674
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy