The Biden administration has quietly begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under the Title 42 public health order that denies migrants the chance to seek asylum, officials say.The US struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from San Diego, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.“This was done due to the exponential increase in arrivals from both countries to Mexico and the United States,” a Mexican official told the Washington Post on condition of anonymity.The move...

IMMIGRATION ・ 29 DAYS AGO