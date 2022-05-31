ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Donna Garcia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna L. Garcia, 72, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born January 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the...

Charles Newton

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Nila Zelenka

Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
ALTON, IL
William Grable

Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable. A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney) Pace in Grafton, IL.
ALTON, IL
Rocky Dunn

Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Robert Dunn

Robert G. Dunn, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tues. May 24, 2022 at his home with his loving companion, Cathy Jones, at his side. He was born Sept. 26, 1964 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. He and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
Bonnie Booten

Bonnie J. Booten, 87, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Villas of Hollybrook, Bethalto. Born June 19, 1934 in Puxico, MO, she was the daughter of John Monroe and Opal (Fowler) Buttry. She married Quinton D. “Squeak” Booten Apr. 16, 1955. He passed away Dec. 25, 2018....
BETHALTO, IL
Obituaries
River Dragons win at home again

FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO) SAT - Alton @ Springfield (IL) River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz discusses the first couple nights of 2022 baseball at Lloyd Hopkins Field:
ALTON, IL
June 1 - summer baseball underway

-0- It's opening night for Alton River Dragons Prospect League baseball tonight at Gordon Moore Park. Alton hosts the Springfield (IL) Lucky Horseshoes at 6:35 pm in the 2022 home opener. The River Dragons are home again tomorrow (THU) night against Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau, MO. Other Prospect League...
ALTON, IL
Shelia M. Ventimiglia

Shelia M. Ventimiglia, 71, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL with her daughter by her side. Born July 15, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Brennan Sr. and Agnes (Bayer) Brennan Phillips. Shelia was retired and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
ALTON, IL
"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Ever heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Locals called the Illinois Central Rail Company’s creation the “Dinky.” A replica of the Dinky will be unveiled Saturday morning at ten at the Edward Amburg History Museum in Grafton.
GRAFTON, IL
Federal indictment against three St. Louis alderman

The president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two members of the board are accused of taking bribes for political favors and land deals. President Lewis Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and recently-resigned alderman John Collins-Muhammad all were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 25th. The indictment was unsealed Thursday, and the men all made their first court appearance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
James Grant

Born Nov. 6, 1981 in Alton, he was a son of Timothy Wayne and Susie (Fuget) Grant. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids. Survivors include his children, James A. Grant, Jr., Tiffany Grant and Addyn Grant, all of Sorento; a brother, Timothy Wayne Grant, Jr. of Sorento; and his mother, Susie Grant of Cottage Hills.
ALTON, IL
Salvation Army to merge Madison County operations

The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Donna Buchanan

Donna J. Buchanan 84 passed away, at 5:57 am, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville, IL with her family by her side. Born January 25, 1938 in Walkerville, IL, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Laura (Rabe) Ward. She has lived most of...
JERSEYVILLE, IL

