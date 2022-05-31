ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Bonnie Booten

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie J. Booten, 87, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Villas of Hollybrook, Bethalto. Born June 19, 1934 in Puxico, MO, she was the daughter of John Monroe and Opal (Fowler) Buttry. She married Quinton D. “Squeak” Booten Apr....

advantagenews.com

Sheryl Tucker-Michel

Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Tucker-Michel, 63, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 22, 1958, in Alton, IL to Herman and Carolyn (Holman) Tucker. Sherry had a unique fondness of nature, always finding herself surrounded by woods, flowers, and...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

William Grable

Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable. A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker. Tom was a loving father, brother,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman. Mary was a loving sister,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Charles Newton

Charles “Charlie” Newton, 83, died at 3:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born November 30, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Virgil and Ruth (Kinamore) Newton. He served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. Mr. Newton was a CPA beginning his career as an accountant with Scheffel & Company. In 1967 he purchased and co-owned and operated Economy Boat Store, retiring in 1999. He married the former Wayne Anne Carroll on September 9, 1961 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Cogan of Alton, Stacie and Rob Bertram of Peoria, two sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Denise Newton of West Lafayette, IN, and Jim and Carla Newton of Rosedale, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Newton of Edwardsville, Michael Newton of Aurora, CO, Tom Newton of Lebanon, MO, Betsy Meyer of Edwardsville, and Duke Newton of Edwardsville and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Grace Anne Newton and Maggie Bertram, and two brothers, Tim and Jeff Newton. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Maggie Bertram Foundation for the Fine Arts, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615, (maggiebertramfoundation.org), or to Marquette Catholic High School, 219 E. 4th Street, Alton, IL 62002. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Vicky Harbison

Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Mary Twichell

Mary Jane Twichell, 78, of Brighton, passed away in the early morning of June 2, 2022, in Jerseyville. She was born on October 19, 1943, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Mary Z. (Simpson) Cathorall. Prior to retirement, Mary worked as a loan officer and investment...
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Rocky Dunn

Rocky Lee Dunn, 59, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thurs. Apr. 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. Rocky was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1984 to 1987. After his military...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Dunn

Robert G. Dunn, 57, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tues. May 24, 2022 at his home with his loving companion, Cathy Jones, at his side. He was born Sept. 26, 1964 in St. Louis, MO to the late Barbara (Hoy) Converse and Marvin Dunn. He and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Rodger Kuhn

Rodger Emil Kuhn died June 1, 2022 at Calhoun Nursing Center with his family by his side. Emil was born December 14, 1953 in St. Louis, MO to George and Mary (Teague) Kuhn. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Kirn) Kuhn, on May 25, 1985 and she survives. They have one daughter, Ashley (Cody) Affholder and a grandson, Cohen.
BRUSSELS, IL
advantagenews.com

Nila Zelenka

Nila Josephine “Ms. Jo” Zelenka (nee Glass), 98, born August 3, 1923, passed in peace on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lakeside Home in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from Fremont, Missouri, she was the last surviving child of the ten children by Harvey Francis and Nila Malinda (nee Miner) Glass. She eventually moved to Madison, Illinois where she would spend most of her life before moving to Texas in 2013. She was amazing with numbers and loved helping her Madison neighbors with their taxes for over 40 years. She loved to read and do word puzzles. She loved to drink coffee all day and cut coupons. She was blessed to be able to travel to Germany, England and Scotland to visit her only child, a daughter who served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Zelenka is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew “Andy” Zelenka in 2002 whom she married on September 3, 1955. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Glenn Meridth of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Meridth and Joshua Meridth; three great grandchildren, Lucas, Bishop and Juliana; her best friend for many, many years, her niece, Janie Cowin of Alhambra; other nieces; nephews; extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff and hospice at Lakeside Home in San Antonio for their never-ending compassion and care. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 noon until time of a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Randall Cowin and Janie Cowin will officiate and musical selections will be by her nephews, The Smith Brothers. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to your local hospice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
advantagenews.com

Gary Nickens

Gary D. Nickens, 78, of Alton, IL passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:24 pm at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Mo the son of Dwight and Iona (Wagner) Nickens. On July 4, 2001 Gary married Melanie (Kahney) Pace in Grafton, IL.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dr. Michael Dreith

Dr. Michael Dreith, 65 of Fairfield passed away at 4:06 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Born on April 28, 1957, in Alton, IL to Lewis Dreith and Mary Etta (Hodge) Spalding, he married Carol Mayfield of Fairfield in July of 2005. Mike was a founding stockholder...
FAIRFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Donna Garcia

Donna L. Garcia, 72, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born January 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruby (Bice) Pate. Donna will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Ray Edwards of Ballwin, Missouri and Kimberly and Luke Lenhardt of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Ava Edwards, Makenna Lenhardt and Owen Edwards; bonus daughter, Taylor McDaniels; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Conna Pate of Jackson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Linda Garcia of Cottage Hills; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Vivian Pate. In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation will take place and no service to be held. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Jessie Jaime

Jessie “Jessica” Irene Jaime, 95, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Granite City, Il to Bartolo and Pabla (Fernandez) Campos. Jessica married Felipe Jaime and he preceded her in death in 2002. The...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Donna Buchanan

Donna J. Buchanan 84 passed away, at 5:57 am, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville, IL with her family by her side. Born January 25, 1938 in Walkerville, IL, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Laura (Rabe) Ward. She has lived most of...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Jean Shimunek

Jean Elizabeth Shimunek (nee Marsh), passed away in the early morning hours on May 27, 2022, with her loving husband, Rick, by her side. Her unexpected and hard-fought battle with cancer took her far too quickly from those who loved her. Jeanie was born in Alton on June 22, 1948, to Alice (Bartlett) and Royal Marsh. Apart from her college years, she lived her whole life in Alton and Godfrey. Jeanie and Rick fulfilled a dream of building a home on the ancestral farm of her maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Bartlett. Living on this beautiful property brought Jeanie such great joy as well as a spiritual connection to her heritage. She valued familial history and her research into the genealogy on both her maternal and paternal sides led to a recent induction into the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons win at home again

FRI - Alton @ O'Fallon (MO) SAT - Alton @ Springfield (IL) River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz discusses the first couple nights of 2022 baseball at Lloyd Hopkins Field:
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Salvation Army to merge Madison County operations

The Salvation Army is making changes to its operations in Madison County. The organization announced it will merge its services in Alton and Granite City and become the Madison County Salvation Army as of June 27. Captains Cassy and Sean Grey of the Alton Salvation Army will oversee the new Corps.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Encounter marks 50 years with upcoming concert

There’s a big event planned for Sunday evening June 5th at Alton’s Liberty Bank Amphitheatre. Encounter Choir is celebrating 50 years of Christian music and worship, with a show called “The Tree of Life.”. Gates open at four, and it should run until about seven. The Blancas...
ALTON, IL

