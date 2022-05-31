New Illinois law waives school fees for low-income students with veteran or active military parent

CHICAGO (WAND) - A new law will make it easier for Illinoisans to expunge or seal a felony drug conviction, even if they test positive for cannabis during the process. House Bill 4392, which has been signed into law, removes a previous requirement for a person seeking the expungement or sealing of convictions to test negative for cannabis. It applies to convictions for violation of the Illinois Controlled Substances Act, the Methamphetamine Control and Community Protection Act, or the Cannabis Control Act. It also works for felony records of a qualified probation for a felony drug offense.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO