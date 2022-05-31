Officer arrested for domestic violence incident

Public Information Office, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com

A Fort Collins Police officer has been arrested on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Around 11:20 p.m. on May 29, 2022, Fort Collins Police Services received a report of a domestic violence situation involving Valeri Pedraza, 31, of Fort Collins. Pedraza is an FCPS officer and was off duty at the time. FCPS requested that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigate this incident. LCSO deputies arrested Pedraza, and she was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of 3rd Degree Assault (class 1 misdemeanor) and Domestic Violence. The victim had minor injuries from the incident.

Whenever a person is arrested for domestic violence in Larimer County, the court issues a protection order that limits their contact with the victim. On the afternoon of Monday, May 30, LCSO received a report that Pedraza made several phone communications in violation of the protection order. She was arrested around 3:15 p.m. and booked into the Larimer County Jail for Violation of a Protection Order (class 2 misdemeanor) and Violation of Bail Bond Conditions.

“Public trust demands integrity, transparency, and accountability. That’s why our patrol supervisor called on our neighboring agency to handle this call, and it’s why we’re proactively sharing the facts with our community,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “The investigation will dictate any professional and legal consequences. As an agency, we stand on the side of truth and justice.”

Pedraza has been employed at FCPS since 2019. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal and internal affairs investigations. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Domestic violence is a crime that impacts individuals and families in every community. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, resources are available. Visit the Crossroads Safehouse website to learn more: https://crossroadssafehouse.org.