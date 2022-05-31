ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Muscogee County certifies election results; Boren said rescanning 8,000 ballots was right call

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Board certified last week’s results.

Director Nancy Boren explained what caused the election night delay in counting.

As News 3 reported on Election Night, there was a computer memory card that was corrupted and could not be uploaded.

What Boren told her board was despite the malfunction, the process worked as it should have worked from that point. And, more importantly, the results were accurate.

When the memory card failed, Boren says there was a “fail-safe” option to fix the problem. … Rescan the paper ballots that were voted and sealed during the voting process.

The card was limited to in-person advance votes at the City Services Center – about 8,000 ballots. Before the scanning process started, Boren explained what was happening to the Democratic and Republican poll watchers and monitors.

The rescanning process took a couple of hours and the final tally was not completed until about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Getting it right was the top priority in Boren’s decision.

“The goal of the board was the most accurate results that the board could provide,” Boren said. “Keep in mind, we still had 25 precincts that we were uploading. We had the absentee by mail we were uploading. So, it wasn’t all just the scanned ballots from the early voting location. It was the entire process that had to be done and that was completed by 2 a.m.”

It was the right call, Boren told News 3.

“I would absolutely do the exact same thing again even though it delayed the returns and people were looking for quicker returns,” Boren said. “It was the most accurate way to get the correct numbers.”

The election board has now turned its attention to the June 21 runoff where there is one Republican congressional race, four Democratic state races, and one Columbus council post.

Advance in-person voting in the runoff will last from June 13-17. The hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the City Services Center on Macon Road. You can request a mail-in absentee ballot now through June

