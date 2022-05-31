Marin County to host gun buyback June 4, no questions asked

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma said Wednesday that they are working with the FBI to investigate a threat of violence at a local high school next week, when the school's last day of classes and graduation ceremonies are planned.Information about a threat to Casa Grande High School on June 10 was received Wednesday, police said, but details about the threat were not released.June 10 is scheduled as the last day classes for the 2021-22 school year and the date for commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 at the school, located at 333 Casa Grande Drive.Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew...

