Marin County, CA

Marin County to host gun buyback June 4, no questions asked

By Katy St. Clair, Bay City News Foundation
 3 days ago
Marin County officials will be carrying out a gun buyback next Saturday. Firearm drop offs will be completely anonymous, with no questions asked, the county said. Handguns, rifles and shotguns...

