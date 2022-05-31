3 North Texas teens arrested after kicking in doors to homes for TikTok challenge: police

A group of teens are facing charges of criminal mischief and possibly evading police after they participated in a TikTok challenge in which they kicked in the front doors of homes , according to police in Cleburne.

Cleburne police said they started receiving calls around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday that the front doors at homes throughout a southern part of the city were being kicked in. Investigators determined the crimes were being committed by teens aged 15 to 17, police said in a news release.

Three teens were arrested, but it’s possible there were more people involved, police said.

Investigators believe the teens were participating in a TikTok challenge and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleburne police at 817-645-0972.

Police in Fort Worth said they aren’t aware of any uptick in crimes reported that would match the description of the TikTok challenge in the city. Arlington did not immediately respond to questions about if they’ve seen any similar crimes in their jurisdictions.