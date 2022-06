The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea College graduation gaps between Black and white students tend to shrink when there are more students of color or faculty of color on campus. This finding is based on analyses of 2,807 four-year U.S. colleges conducted by psychology researcher Nida Denson and me. Our research appeared as a peer-reviewed article in 2022 in Volume 93, Issue 3, of The Journal of Higher Education. Not only did we find that the gap in graduation rates between Black and white students is smaller at colleges with a larger percentage of Black...

