ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These classic point-and-click adventures just got updated 25 years later

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

It's not very often that a game studio releases an update for a 25-year-old videogame, but developer 2.21 has done it for Little Big Adventure 2 —released in North America as Twinsen's Odyssey—to mark its 25 anniversary in June.

The update will bring a number of new features to the game, including:

  • Auto-centered camera in exteriors setting on/off
  • Language select in menu
  • Steam Achievements
  • Steam Cloud Saving
  • Controller Support
  • Input remapping
  • New Game+
  • Windowed Support

The original Little Big Adventure , released in North America as Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure, is getting a virtually identical update, but instead of a camera auto-center toggle, it will have a new "hit by walls" toggle option. That game was released in October 1994, so it's not celebrating an anniversary—but an update 28 years later is even more of a rarity.

2.21 isn't the original developer of the Twinsen games—that credit goes to Adeline Software—but there is a connection. The studio was co-founded by Didier Chanfray, who was also a co-founder of Adeline in 1993. The initial goal of the new operation was to push ahead with development of Little Big Adventure 3, but after consideration the team decided to effectively start over with a reboot of Twinsen's Little Big Adventure, which it hopes to have out in 2024, in time for the 30th anniversary of the first game.

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic, and Little Big Adventure Classic 2, are available now on Steam—and for those who prefer it old-school, the original editions of both games are also available as free DLC . I you're not familiar with LBA and want to know what all the fuss is about, here's our 2016 retrospective on the " strangely sweet world of Little Big Adventure 2 ," a "ridiculously charming" game that's held up pretty well despite all the years gone by.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

New games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

We're halfway through the year, and looking forward to the rest of the new games 2022 has to offer. The beginning of the year has been stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring (opens in new tab). But big games aren't the only reason to be thrilled as a PC gamer in 2022. We're also welcoming the launch of Valve's handheld Steam Deck (opens in new tab), our very own gaming console!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Report: The Silent Hill-like horror game Abandoned is in disarray

Work on the game, which was recently delayed and currently has no ETA, is reportedly stalled. Abandoned made a big splash when it came to light last year with a teaser that had many Silent Hill fans convinced that it was in fact a revival of Silent Hills (opens in new tab), the cancelled Hideo Kojima project. But it's been a rough ride ever since, as the promised release of a playable demo fell through; in March, developer Blue Box Studios deleted most of its tweets, leading some followers to believe that the project had been quietly cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Big Adventure 2#Video Game
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #350: Saturday, June 4

Have you been searching for the Wordle June 4 (350) answer? I've got some general (and obvious) advice for everyone today: As exciting as it may be, don't rush to Wordle before you've properly woken up. I somehow ended up with at best one green and one yellow down my guesses today, and I like to at least pretend I could've done a little better if only I'd waited.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy