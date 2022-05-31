ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Blessed Mother' statue now sits where Chicago school fire killed 92 kids in 1958

By FOX 32 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A statue known for tragic history is now at its permanent home. On Tuesday, the "Blessed...

CBS Chicago

Statue commemorating victims of 1958 Our Lady of Angels fire returned to site of school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake County K9 apprehends 9 offenders in 24 hours: 'He loves the job'

CHICAGO - It was a busy day on the job for a K9 deputy in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff canine recently apprehended nine people in a 24-hour period earlier this week. "He's well-trained, and he loves the job. He's trained to use his nose to scent people — whether that be by tracking, smelling the ground, or air-scenting — smelling the air to locate individuals in a scent-specific way. So, he can smell a vehicle that they were in or an article that they've touched," said Deputy John Forlenza, talking about his partner, Dax, the German Shepherd.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Extremely Local News: Hyde Park community saves crossing guard from eviction

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Promontory Point Lovers Celebrate Rep. Kelly’s Request To Fund Long-Delayed Study Into Saving Park’s Limestone: With earmarks returning to Congress this year, Rep. Robin Kelly has requested $550,000 for an independent study into preserving Promontory Point.
CHICAGO, IL
Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A woman died after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
McDonald's on Chicago's Near North Side reopens following mass shooting

CHICAGO - Weeks after a mass shooting, the McDonald's on State and Chicago has reopened. On May 19, two people were killed, and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted outside the Near North Side location. It started with a fight between two groups outside the McDonald's at about 10:40...
CHICAGO, IL
Friends stage fundraiser for Garfield Ridge mom

A Garfield Ridge mom fighting lung cancer and a growing pile of medical bills is getting a boost from her friends, but more are needed to support a fundraiser coming this month. Della Benveniste, already living with rheumatoid arthritis, learned she has small-cell carcinoma in January. Since then, she has...
SUMMIT, IL
4 women mugged in Lincoln Park and Boystown on Wednesday

Four women were robbed in three separate incidents across Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Wednesday. At least two of the crimes were committed by one group, according to CPD reports. The first robbery occurred on the 2700 block of North Pine Grove around 2:20 p.m. A woman and her mother...
CHICAGO, IL
'Operation Disrupt': Green signs in Chicago area forest preserves aim to prevent suicides

WILL COUNTY - In response to rising rates of suicide, there's a new effort for people to find help in suburban forest preserves and park districts. "Since the pandemic, we see a lot more visitors to the forest preserves, and we have gotten more calls for these kinds of situations with mental health issues," said David Barrios, Deputy Chief, Forest Preserve of Will County Police Department.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Woman stabbed, another woman punched at Red Line stop in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman was stabbed in the face and another was punched in the face another Wednesday morning at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the CTA Red Line.Police said, around 10:30 a.m., an unidentified male was standing near the Cermak-Chinatown platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.The attacker then tried to stab a second woman, 20, who was able to avoid being cut, before he punched her in the face.The attacker fled the scene.The 22-year-old woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but her condition was not available. No further information was available regarding the second victim. Police said no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.The attack happened about 15 minutes before a 23-year-old woman was attacked with a construction cone at the CTA Roosevelt station. That woman was hospitalized in good condition, and the 29-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.It's not clear if the two attacks are connected.
CHICAGO, IL
Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...

