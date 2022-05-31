ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvest Bank names Mattingly head of consumer lending

By Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago

Jon Mattingly has been named executive director of consumer lending for Arvest Bank, effective June 1.

As such, Mattingly will lead and direct Arvest’s consumer lending efforts across the bank’s four-state footprint.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Jon serve our company and customers as the executive director of consumer lending,” Arvest Chief Customer Experience Officer Rodney Shepard said. “Jon’s education, varied professional experiences and leadership skills are a great fit as we continue to match customer needs and expectations with our products and services.”

Mattingly is a Certified Public Accountant and has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. That includes six years at Arvest, where he most recently has served as director of financial planning and analysis.

“It is an exciting time of transformation and growth at Arvest Bank, and I am thrilled to step into this role,” Mattingly said. “The consumer lending landscape is rapidly changing with new entrants into the market and shifting preferences of consumers. We are committed to offering relevant and fairly priced products that help our customers accomplish their goals. The bank is well-positioned to address our customers’ retail lending needs.”

Mattingly earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in risk management from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Arvest Bank names Mattingly head of consumer lending

