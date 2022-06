BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Hawaii transfer and League City, Texas, native Mia Johnson to its roster Friday. “Mia is coming back home to Texas, and we couldn’t be more excited to add her to our Aggie family,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “She is a dynamic player with the power and ball control skills to impact in a variety of ways on the court. We are eager to see her compete and continue to develop her game here in Aggieland.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO