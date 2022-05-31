ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife in stabbing attack, victim shares story

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

In a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday, Eline recounted all that was on her mind during the brutal 2021 attack that left her close to death at the hands of her estranged husband.

She's lucky, she said, that she only recalls "bits and pieces" of the night Matthew Stallings broke into the once peaceful Coddington Loop apartment she shared with her then-3-year-old son, mercilessly and repeatedly stabbed her, pushed her off the second floor balcony and left her for dead.

"I'm alive and it's a miracle," Eline said.

What she does remember, however, is fearing for her son who witnessed the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzrRr_0fwBSJaW00

On Tuesday morning, Eline — who asked that her last name be omitted — faced her attacker for the first time since that night more than 16 months ago.

Stallings, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present in New Hanover County court Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced him to 15 to 19 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtYKQ_0fwBSJaW00

Earlier coverage: Wilmington man charged with attempted murder of estranged wife

More courts news: New trial for Wilmington man convicted in 2016 slaying of pregnant woman and her unborn child

On Jan. 6, 2021, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded to the Coddington Loop apartment around 8 p.m. where they found Eline with more than 15 stab wounds to her neck, head and arms.

She was 25 years old at the time of the attack.

Eline was conscious when authorities arrived, after being pushed from the second floor balcony. She was immediately transported to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries.

She spent nine days in the hospital, received physical therapy to learn to walk again and, aside from the physical and emotional scars, made a full recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s17Gc_0fwBSJaW00

Eline and Stallings had been previously separated. Stallings was arrested in connection to the attack on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to Assistant District Attorney Amy White, who prosecuted the case for the state, Eline's 3-year-old son witnessed the attack and referenced it to law enforcement saying, "daddy hurt mommy" and "daddy poked mommy."

Eline said she and her son, now 4 years old, are both in therapy.

"I'm getting help, my son is getting help," Eline said.

The two moved overseas following the attack.

Stallings pleaded guilty without a plea deal, according to District Attorney Ben David.

David said Stallings called family members following the attack and thought he had killed Eline.

"What Mr. Stallings underestimated was the strength and courage of this beautiful woman standing right next to me," David said.

At Tuesday's hearing, Stallings addressed the court and Eline.

"I'm sorry that the worst moments of your life came at my hands," he said.

Eline shook her head, removing her glasses to wipe her tears. She did not face Stallings during the hearing.

His defense attorney said Stallings was under the influence of a "impairing substance" at the time of the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t41AA_0fwBSJaW00

Eline wore a purple ribbon on her shirt Tuesday — in support of domestic violence victims.

The Open Gate Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. can be reached at 910-343-0703 or online at www.domesticviolence-wilm.org . Support can also be found at the agency's office building, located at 2901 Market Street. This is not the location of the shelter.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife in stabbing attack, victim shares story

