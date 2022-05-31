ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Answer to All of Your David Njoku Questions is Money

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns are banking on the fact that David Njoku can become a franchise tight end, but the reason they gave him a four year extension rather than simply allowing him to play on the franchise tag is money. The Browns save money by extending Njoku while giving the player...

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization. Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities. This afternoon, Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

23rd woman files lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns elected to move on from starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and traded for controversial star signal-caller Deshaun Watson in March after it was learned that Watson would not face criminal charges over 22 lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson. Two of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney Shares Why He Re-Signed With Browns

He had a career resurgence last season while lining up opposite Myles Garrett. The two worked well together, and Garrett was one of the biggest advocates clamoring for Clowney’s return. 2022 Browns Defense. There is plenty of upside to the Browns’ defense. They are relatively young but improved...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Sends Public Threat to Chiefs for 2022

When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't turning their back on Benny Snell Jr. Maybe it doesn't make a ton of sense to why it's been four years and this team still hasn't found a new backup, but there's logic to the idea of Snell sticking around. You can't expect a 200-yard game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: QB Trey Lance making practices 'tough' for defense

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he can resume throwing following the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. One thing known on the first day of June is that 2021 rookie Trey Lance is serving as the team's QB1 for organized team activities amid lingering questions, concerns and takes about his ability to guide the 49ers on a lengthy playoff run in his second NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on the Situations Involving Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson

Who will be quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns in 2022? Well, that’s a great question. As of right now, it won’t be Baker Mayfield – and it should be Deshaun Watson. Everyone knows that Mayfield is on his way out the door, and that Watson is dealing with a boatload of alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits. So, as of now, it’s truly a toss-up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI

