ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmers back on track on eve of corn deadline

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u6yS_0fwBRDFx00

Corn plants have their highest demands for soil moisture during the tasseling stage. (Photo by Peggy Greb/USDA Agricultural Research Service)

Corn farmers have erased their two-week lag in planting and, as of Sunday, kept pace with the state’s five-year average, according to a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Tuesday.

Corn planting typically starts in mid April, but widespread rainfall across the state — with the exception of far northwest Iowa — delayed farmers for weeks.

They were two weeks behind schedule in early May, but the weather turned more favorable for field work and as of Sunday, 94% of the state’s corn crop was planted.

For the highest yields, corn in Iowa should be planted before mid May, according to Iowa State University research. Yield potential begins to taper more quickly in June. As such, Tuesday was the final day to plant corn in Iowa to get the highest insurance coverage.

Planting slowest in nine years

This year’s corn planting had the slowest start since 2013, which was among the lowest-producing years in the past two decades.

That year, farmers also planted the bulk of their corn seed in mid May after weeks of wet conditions but were unable to catch the five-year average and had between 85% and 88% of the crop planted by the end of that month, according to USDA reports from that season.

That growing season was drier than normal — although not as bad as 2012, which was the worst drought in decades in Iowa — and it finished with a hot September that helped the corn mature for harvest, USDA reports show.

In 2013, the state produced about 2.14 billion bushels of grain corn. The record total production was set in 2016 at 2.74 billion.

Iowa farmers have routinely produced more than 2 billion bushels since they breached the threshold in 2004, according to USDA data. They first crossed the billion bushel mark in 1971.

This season, about 73% of the state’s corn crop has emerged from the ground, which is about two days behind average. Weather forecasters have predicted a dryer-than-usual summer, but the rains earlier this year had driven drought conditions from most of the state. About 89% of the state’s topsoil has adequate or surplus moisture, Tuesday's USDA report said.

“Recent rainfall across the state has helped to push the crop along as farmers are approaching the end of planting,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary. “Short-term outlooks, through the first week of June, show better chances of rainfall paired with cooler temperatures.”

This year’s late planting means that a lot of the corn crop won’t reach its highest potential, said Mark Licht, an ISU Extension cropping systems specialist, but favorable growing conditions might prevent a lower production year similar to 2013.

Soybean planting had also been delayed but has now surpassed the five-year average. On Sunday, 85% of the state’s soybean crop had been planted, which was six days ahead of the average.

The post Iowa farmers back on track on eve of corn deadline appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
KBUR

Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers respond to Ames’ deadly shooting

Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation responded with grief and prayers after a shooting Thursday evening killed three people outside a Christian ministry gathering in Ames. Also this week, GOP lawmakers addressed the use of tax dollars for abortion and the infant formula shortage. In Ames on Thursday evening, Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa lawmakers respond to Ames’ deadly shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
K92.3

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines Register, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says we are in for "above average" temperatures this summer, meaning our air conditioners could be getting used A LOT.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Naig
Waterloo Journal

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that farmers and landowners can now sign up for state cost share funds

Waterloo, IA – According to the statement, these funds help farmers adopt soil health and water quality practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management or applying a nitrification inhibitor. Officials also said that farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What's on the ballot for 2022 primaries in Iowa?

IOWA, USA — Primary elections in Iowa are Tuesday, June 7. Your polling location and district may have changed since the last time you voted, and ballots can be complicated. Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on June 7. Completed, mailed ballots must be in to election officers by 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
kciiradio.com

Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

The unemployment rate dropped below 2.5% for most of Iowa’s counties this April, including the KCII-listening area. Unemployment decreased from 3.3% in March to 1.8% in April for Washington County, and for its contiguous counties it moved from 3.8 to 2.4% in Louisa, 3.3 to 2.3% in Henry, 2.8 to 2.0% in Jefferson, 3.8 to 2.5% in Keokuk, 3.3 to 1.9% in Iowa, and 2.5 to 1.8% in Johnson. Statewide unemployment lowered from 3.3 to 3.0%, and nationwide the rate stagnated at 3.6%. Iowa Workforce Development states the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April, which is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Corn#Weather Forecasters#Crop Yield#Iowa State University
kchanews.com

Coal Spilled Into Mississippi River in Northeast Iowa Train Derailment

Officials in northeast Iowa are working to clean up a coal spill from a train derailment Wednesday morning. The Iowa DNR says a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, spilling coal into the Mississippi River. A total of 10 coal cars derailed, but only one tipped coal into the river. An unknown amount of coal spilled about four miles south of Lansing, near the Lansing power plant. No fuel or other products were spilled.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans could see blackouts due to high demand for energy this summer

IOWA — A new assessment suggests Iowans can expect more power outages this summer because energy companies might not be able to keep up with demand. Hot weather, a growing economy, and the early retirement of coal-burning plants will put pressure on Iowa’s power grid. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, says that capacity […]
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Disaster Proclamation Issued For Six Western And Central Iowa Counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six western and central Iowa counties related to severe weather that pushed through the state late last week and into the holiday weekend. Qualifying residents in Boone, Des Moines, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon, and Webster Counties will have access to the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes with up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level to cover some of the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing expenses. The proclamation also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which helps Iowans develop a recovery plan and provides guidance, advice, and service referrals. This program does not have income eligibility guidelines and closes 180 days from the date of issuance. For more information on these programs, follow the links included below.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week

There were 180 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, a sizeable increase over the past week despite fewer new confirmed cases reported by state health officials. That number was a 29% increase from a week ago, when 139 were hospitalized, according to the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations jump 29% in one week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Northern Iowa gears up for unusual primary

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa is gearing up for a primary election on June 7. Election officials say they have seen more interest in these races because of recent redistricting, however in Northern Iowa some seats may stay uncontested. Republican and Democratic ballots in Mitchell County will have an empty...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, held his seat in the Iowa House of Representatives for nine years serving District 72. But starting next year, that seat will no longer exist. Iowa’s newly redistricted election maps went into effect this year, changing the boundaries of many seats in the state Legislature. While the represented area has changed, […] The post Iowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

GOP primary in Northwest Iowa's House District 4 is a showdown between two 20-somethings

With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game. Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy