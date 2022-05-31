ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

KD & Kyrie's former teams (Warriors & Celtics) are in the NBA Finals I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on...

www.foxsports.com

NBC Sports

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who is everyone picking in Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals?

BOSTON -- The matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors in the NBA Finals figures to be a classic. The Warriors are going for their fourth title in the last eight years, while the Celtics are going for their first since 2008.Another championship would further cement Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green among the greats in NBA history. But Boston's young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are looking to show the basketball world that they've arrived. It's experience vs. inexperience, but the Celtics are ready to take down Goliath and take their spot atop the...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

9 Times NBA Finals Ended In Sweeps: The Last Was In 2018 When Kevin Durant And The Warriors Beat LeBron James And The Cavaliers

Making the NBA Finals is everyone’s dream. It means that you were one of the last two teams in the league to play out the full season. It also means that you get a chance to win a championship. It’s a dream of any professional basketball player to achieve. While making the Finals is one of the greatest ways to end the season, losing the Finals is an ache that can last the entire offseason.
NBA
FOX Sports

Horford, Celtics stun Warriors in Game 1

Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night. Horford finished with 26 points and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors NBA Finals injury update: Gary Payton II on track to be available for Game 1 Thursday vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors are getting a key contributor back for the start of NBA Finals. Defensive stalwart Gary Payton II has been progressing well following the fractured elbow he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in May, and is on track to be available for Game 1 on Thursday night, according to Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
#Nba Finals#Speak For Yourself#Kd Kyrie#Warriors Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Tatum broke this NBA Finals record in Celtics' Game 1 win vs. Warriors

Jayson Tatum had one of the worst shooting performances of his career against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, but he still found ways to help the Boston Celtics engineer a historic comeback and win the series opener 120-108 on Thursday night. Tatum shot...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Kevin Durant casts shadow over Warriors-Celtics

The NBA Finals are underway and Kevin Durant is in the news. Like, right in the middle of the news. Pick an article, any article, that relates to the ongoing matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, and there is a better than even chance Durant’s name will pop up somewhere in it.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd's 10 best players in the NBA Finals

With the NBA Finals tipping off Thursday, the biggest question is obvious: Who will win between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics?. But the answer might lie in who has the better players, and Colin Cowherd counted down the 10 best heading into the championship series. Let's get...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

How can NBA minimize blowouts?

Blowout basketball has been unmistakably abundant during this year's NBA postseason. In fact, this postseason's average margin of victory (12.9) has been the highest during the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season. There have been 22 postseason games decided by at least 20 points, and the record of 24 from the 2015-16 playoffs still has time to be broken.
NBA

