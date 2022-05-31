ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell calls out ‘boring politicians’ after emotional Britain’s Got Talent performance

By Annabel Nugent
 3 days ago

Simon Cowell has hit out at “boring politicians” and compared them to a children’s choir on Britain’s Got Talent .

Cowell said that a children’s choice appearing on BGT has a “stronger message” to deliver than politicians.

The Armed Forces Children’s Choir performed during Tuesday’s episode (31 May) of the hit ITV reality competition ahead of the grand final on Sunday (5 June).

After the choir – who is made up of children whose parents are in the armed forces – performed, they received praise from the judges.

Cowell told the group: “All of you were amazing. I think remembering that all of your mums and dads are in the armed forces, which is why this choir came together.”

He continued: “If you think about what’s happening in the world right now with the jubilee, it’s so interesting how a bunch of really talented kids can make a stronger message than a bunch of boring politicians.”

The Armed Forces Children’s Choir were invited to compete on Britain’s Got Talent after Coweell visited them during a rehearsal.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Wednesday at 8pm on ITV. The grand final will air on Sunday (5 June).

