The History of Lake Cahuilla Before the Salton Sea

Barrio Logan? It’s hopping. A sort of food cluster is forming right around Thorn Brewing’s Barrio Logan factory. They’ve opened a big eatery called ReBru Spirits, where — don’t ask me how — they convert unsold beer into whiskey or vodka. Then, on the far side, there’s a beer garden and stage where you can hear the likes of Bill Caballero and his Cuban jazz jam. Plus, at this end, I spot a mysterious jungly space where they serve Yerba mate: Kové. “The world’s first alcoholic yerba mate company,” the sign says. “Party in your plants!” Huh. I’ve happened into a beer-type product that’s beer-free, gluten-free, kombucha-like, and also five percent alcohol. It looks like they have a following among a young, organic, vegan, gluten-free crowd.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO