ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The History of Lake Cahuilla Before the Salton Sea

By San Diego State University
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Today, the Salton Sea is an eerie place. Its mirror-like surface belies the toxic stew within. Fish skeletons line its shores and the ruins of a once thriving vacation playground is a reminder of better days. But long before agricultural runoff bespoiled the Salton Sea, the lakebed it now...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near in Warner Springs just north of Julian and west of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 11.4 miles...
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Coachella, CA
City
San Andreas, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS 8

Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Marcos sailor builds a Viking ship

VISTA, Calif. — Looking for a summertime backyard project? You might consider building a fence, or if you want to go a little bit bigger maybe a Viking ship? In thisZevely Zone, I met a San Marcos sailor taking on one whale of a project. When Tom Kottmeier was...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78). The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project. Provide your feedback...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Sea Water#Salton Sea#Newswise#Mexicali#Imperial
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Birria Madrigal: gourmet goat “garbage”

Barrio Logan? It’s hopping. A sort of food cluster is forming right around Thorn Brewing’s Barrio Logan factory. They’ve opened a big eatery called ReBru Spirits, where — don’t ask me how — they convert unsold beer into whiskey or vodka. Then, on the far side, there’s a beer garden and stage where you can hear the likes of Bill Caballero and his Cuban jazz jam. Plus, at this end, I spot a mysterious jungly space where they serve Yerba mate: Kové. “The world’s first alcoholic yerba mate company,” the sign says. “Party in your plants!” Huh. I’ve happened into a beer-type product that’s beer-free, gluten-free, kombucha-like, and also five percent alcohol. It looks like they have a following among a young, organic, vegan, gluten-free crowd.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside is One of the 6 Best Family Fishing Spots in California!

With the summer holidays coming up, many are planning their family vacation. A fishing trip is a great option for spending quality time in nature and developing new skills. To help make the choice easier, FishingBooker released its list of the best California family fishing spots. And Oceanside made the cut!
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning today and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy