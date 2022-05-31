Gun Control Activist Who Confronted Ted Cruz Sets Sights on Abbott

One thing about Republican politicians—they’re going to stick to the same old script no matter what. And that’s why they embarrass themselves so very often. On Wednesday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the victims of the Uvalde massacre carried about by an 18-year-old who was able to legally purchase multiple firearms including the assault rifle he used to carry the most horrific mass shooting in America since the one carried out in Buffalo just a few weeks prior. To be honest, Cruz really should’ve just stayed home or in Cancun or in whatever hole he hides in when tragedies take place in his state. Because he certainly wasn’t prepared to answer questions from a reporter about gun laws despite how likely it was that he would be confronted with such questions.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO