Gun Control Activist Who Confronted Ted Cruz Sets Sights on Abbott
Benjamin Hernandez told Newsweek that he and fellow activists want to confront more Texas lawmakers after 19 students and two teachers were killed last...www.newsweek.com
Benjamin Hernandez told Newsweek that he and fellow activists want to confront more Texas lawmakers after 19 students and two teachers were killed last...www.newsweek.com
Abbott is the guy who says mental health is the issue and they takes 211 million dollars from.the programs. WTF. He also made it super easy for anyone to get a gun so just where does his culpability start?
lm with Mr Hernandez keep the pressure on so the people know what kind of governor and senator they have Ted Cancun vacation Cruz who when the state need him the most he was in Cancun by the way very warm while in his state people were diying and freezing
Oh Teddy Maybe it's time for you to go back down to Mexico for another vacation another vacation looks like the people in Texas don't really give a c*** what you're talking about or making sense give it to the people that we leave want somebody in there to push stuff for them not just feel good people with lies just like you normally do you and your bed buddy Donald Trump and the rest And also the radical right the Republican group
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 181