ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gun Control Activist Who Confronted Ted Cruz Sets Sights on Abbott

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benjamin Hernandez told Newsweek that he and fellow activists want to confront more Texas lawmakers after 19 students and two teachers were killed last...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 181

Greg Olson
3d ago

Abbott is the guy who says mental health is the issue and they takes 211 million dollars from.the programs. WTF. He also made it super easy for anyone to get a gun so just where does his culpability start?

Reply(40)
73
William Aponte
2d ago

lm with Mr Hernandez keep the pressure on so the people know what kind of governor and senator they have Ted Cancun vacation Cruz who when the state need him the most he was in Cancun by the way very warm while in his state people were diying and freezing

Reply(11)
49
Lee Denn
2d ago

Oh Teddy Maybe it's time for you to go back down to Mexico for another vacation another vacation looks like the people in Texas don't really give a c*** what you're talking about or making sense give it to the people that we leave want somebody in there to push stuff for them not just feel good people with lies just like you normally do you and your bed buddy Donald Trump and the rest And also the radical right the Republican group

Reply(3)
30
Related
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fate, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Sen Cruz#Gun Rights#Politics State#Republican#Nra#Robb Elementary School
Newsweek

Has Texas Turned on Greg Abbott?

The Republican governor was met with boos and jeers when he arrived in Uvalde, a town mourning a massacre at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hiphopnc.com

Ted Cruz Got Whiny And Ran Away After He Was Asked “Why Only In America?” In Regard To Mass Shootings

One thing about Republican politicians—they’re going to stick to the same old script no matter what. And that’s why they embarrass themselves so very often. On Wednesday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the victims of the Uvalde massacre carried about by an 18-year-old who was able to legally purchase multiple firearms including the assault rifle he used to carry the most horrific mass shooting in America since the one carried out in Buffalo just a few weeks prior. To be honest, Cruz really should’ve just stayed home or in Cancun or in whatever hole he hides in when tragedies take place in his state. Because he certainly wasn’t prepared to answer questions from a reporter about gun laws despite how likely it was that he would be confronted with such questions.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
975K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy