Culloden, WV

Roads to Prosperity: I-64 Culloden Interchange contracted awarded today

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The I-64 Culloden interchange project, a $32 million project made possible by Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, was awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Triton Construction Inc. was winning bidder, with a bid of $32,346,000. The new interchange will connect US 60 in Culloden with I-64 between Hurricane and Milton, opening up economic development in the area, improving safety and eliminating a lengthy commute to I-64 for area residents.

When the WVDOH awards a construction contract, behind the scenes work such as right of way acquisition, utility relocations and permitting typically begins. These steps are not visible to the public, but they are necessary to keep the project moving smoothly and to minimize any impact to traffic once work zones are in place.

Rights-of-way has already been obtained for the interchange project, but a total of eight utilities, including power lines, telephone lines, cable, oil, gas, water, and sewer lines, will need to be relocated for the project. Utility companies are scheduled to relocate their lines between June and December 2022. As construction begins in the area, WVDOH will keep the public updated on when they public can expect to see work zones. A formal groundbreaking event will be held in the coming weeks.

“This project should relieve some of the congestion at the Hurricane exit and create better access to the businesses in the Culloden area,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction.

The new road between US 60 and I-64 will be about 2/3 of a mile long and link up with the interstate just west of the Putnam/Cabell County line. The project will also require construction of a new bridge. The anticipated completion date of the project is fall of 2026.

Politics
