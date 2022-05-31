ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

This weekend's number of severe weather warnings by NWS Sioux Falls almost broke the record

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has had a busy start to severe weather season.

It's been so busy the office issued 80 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for its coverage area in a two-day timespan on Sunday and Monday.

With the Memorial Day weekend's addition, the NWS in Sioux Falls has now issued the second largest amount of warnings through the end of May.

This year's tally as of May 31 is 187 warnings. The NWS in Sioux Falls has been keeping records for warnings since 1986, according to Meteorologist Philip Schumacher.

The record for most warnings issued through the end of May was set in 2004 when the Sioux Falls office issued 299 warnings, Schumacher said.

Previously: Damage assessments underway as severe storms pass through Sioux Falls.

The high number of warnings in 2022 come after three years of low amounts.

A large chunk of the warnings issued by the NWS came in May with the May 12 Derecho that moved through South Dakota and the Memorial Day Weekend storms that saw 80 warnings issued and at least one confirmed tornado in Springfield, South Dakota on the Missouri River, Schumacher said.

More: 'Pick up anything that can fly': Waves of severe weather prompt widespread damage assessments

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: This weekend's number of severe weather warnings by NWS Sioux Falls almost broke the record

IN THIS ARTICLE
