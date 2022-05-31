City Hosts Ocean Drive Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

When: Wednesday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m.

What: Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project

Where: Swantner Park, 5314 Ocean Drive, 78412

Who: Mayor Paulette Guajardo

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Ben Molina, District 2 Council Member

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project.

The $10.7 million project is part of the “Revive the Drive” program and included the structural mill and overlay of Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin Road. The work also added pavement markings, bike lanes, new signage, sidewalks, and driveways.

The ceremony will be available for viewing on the following City social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

To see how the Ocean Drive Rehabilitation project restored the City’s attractive seaside route, visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive.

