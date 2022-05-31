ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City Hosts Ocean Drive Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 2 days ago

When: Wednesday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m.

What: Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project

Where: Swantner Park, 5314 Ocean Drive, 78412

Who: Mayor Paulette Guajardo

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Ben Molina, District 2 Council Member

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project.

The $10.7 million project is part of the “Revive the Drive” program and included the structural mill and overlay of Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin Road. The work also added pavement markings, bike lanes, new signage, sidewalks, and driveways.

The ceremony will be available for viewing on the following City social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

To see how the Ocean Drive Rehabilitation project restored the City’s attractive seaside route, visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive.

For more information, media representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcQDE_0fwBNThp00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Drivers survive near head-on collision with minor injuries

When a dump truck and a pickup collided nearly head-on, crumpling the pickup, both drivers walked away on Wednesday, May 25. The 42-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized for what appeared to be minor injuries, according to Port Aransas police, but was released. Houston Yarberry said the driver of a Ford Ranger, from Corpus Christi, said he fell asleep […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Urban Construction#District 2 Council
KIII TV3

Woman from Pleasant, Texas died as result of drowning at Rockport Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman from Pleasant, Texas lost her life over the weekend when she drowned at Rockport Beach. "It was very populated over the weekend and some of our bystanders who were on the beach called in and said they located an unresponsive female that had been under the water for just a few minutes," said Captain Nathan Anderson with the Rockport Police Department.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi residents wrap Uvalde with love from Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local leaders and members of the community took time out of their Sunday to lend support to a community in need of love and healing. Following the deadly shooting that took several innocent lives, Nueces County set up a day at the Fairgrounds in Rockport for volunteers to help hand-make blankets and write heartfelt notes in an effort to "wrap Uvalde with love and support."
NUECES COUNTY, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Multiple Ray High School students dead in car crash on Port Avenue

Two Ray High School students are dead following a major vehicle accident on Port Avenue and Broadway Street. According to sources, when paramedics arrived two people were dead in the back seat of a Chevy Camaro. The driver was unresponsive and rushed to a local hospital. The front passenger was...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

2 Students Killed, 2 Injured In Corpus Christi Wreck

A deadly crash in Corpus Christi has left two Ray High School students dead and two others injured. The students were traveling to school after attending graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center. “Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Principal Roxanne Cuevas. “Our...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

A Local Favorite Serving Innovation and Quality for the Past 46 Years

In Aransas Pass, a dining room with a view resides atop stilt architecture overlooking a nearby residential canal. Established in 1976, Crab-N Seafood Restaurant remains a local favorite for its high-quality dishes, including a bring-your-own-fish option, refreshing cocktails and oh-so decadent key lime pie. Rooted in Cajun-Creole-style cooking, the small...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
News Channel 25

False active shooting threat made to Texas school: Police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi reported Wednesday afternoon a call was received about an active shooter situation occurring at a local elementary school. Police quickly responded to West Oso Elementary where the shooting was believed to be taking place. Upon arrival, officers said they determined there was no active shooting and were potentially misled.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

505
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy