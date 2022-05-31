ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Black Bear Breaks Into Family’s Car In The Smoky Mountains, Steals Their Cake

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
Talk about some people who involuntarily found themselves in a sticky situation.

A family was visiting their cabin at The Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. And if you know anything about Gatlinburg, Tennessee, you know they got themselves a healthy population of rambunctious black bears.

They’d only been there for five minutes, when outta nowhere a young black bear makes its way to their car.

Sure enough, he smells the birthday cake that’s sitting in the trunk of their car, and it’s doing everything it can to make its way in.

The people begin to try to scare the bear away by turning on the car’s alarm, but it does no good, as the bear miraculously makes its way into the trunk of the car.

Finally, they realize they have to take matters into their own hands, and proceed to walk outside and try to scare the bear away themselves.

Once the young bear has done some damage to the cake, it runs off, but continues to stay close by as it stares the people down.

I have to say, these people have a lot more courage than me.

When a young bear is off by itself, that means the mama bear ain’t too far behind, and that’s when things can get ugly.

Here’s the description from the folks who lost their cake:

“We had just arrived at our cabin in The Smoky Mountains (Gatlinburg). We hadn’t been at our cabin for more than 5 minutes. We were unloading our luggage. We had stopped by a local grocery store to pick up a birthday cake a little while before arriving. The cake was sitting in the rear of the vehicle.

My sister-in-law walked back out to retrieve some more stuff and saw the young bear in the car eating the birthday cake that we had just purchased. She started screaming for us all to come out and see what was happening. The video tells the rest of the story.

I also have the follow-up video that shows mama bear coming a little while later and trying to open the car door to find more cake. I also added a picture of what was left of the cake.”

The black bear is the most common bear to populate the Smoky Mountains, and according to the Smoky Mountain National Park, an estimated 1,500 black bears populate the area.

Diane Mcguffin
2d ago

it's the bears habitat humans need to watch out for them going into their territory don't leave food in cars or out make sure all ur doors r locked they are wild animals

Trek Fiftytwo
2d ago

im pretty sure theirs signs there telling you not to leave food in your car.

