ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dittmer, MO

Bernard Charles Stenger, 87, Dittmer

myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard Charles Stenger, 87, of Dittmer died May 23, 2022, at his home. Mr. Stenger, also known as “Ben” or “Bernie,” was a respiratory therapist for SSM St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. He was the 185th person to be licensed as a respiratory therapist in the country, and started the...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Lee Lang, 36, Cedar Hill

Steven Lee Lang, 36, of Cedar Hill died May 18, 2022, in Bourbon. Mr. Lang was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and who worked long hours as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed the simple things in life and loved being outside, whether it be caving or hiking. He was the oldest of eight children and enjoyed teasing his siblings and playing with his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family. Born Sept. 3, 1985, in St. Louis, he was the son of Jacqueline (Baldwin) Lang and the late Brian Lang.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mark Flamm, 54, Arnold

Mark Flamm, 54, of Arnold died on May 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. Mr. Flamm was a skilled contractor and painter. He loved watching sports, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Nov. 6, 1967, in St. Louis, he was the son of Eugenia (Rich) Davis of Arnold and the late Gene T. Flamm.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ruth Ann Self, 83, Festus

Ruth Ann Self, 83, of Festus died June 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Self worked as a private tax preparer and was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born Sept. 23, 1938, in St. Louis County, she was the daughter of the late Emma Julia (Pearson) and Delmar James Chapman.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Betty Green, 84, Herculaneum

Betty Green, 84, of Herculaneum died May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Green worked at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for 34 years until her retirement. She will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature. Born March 23, 1938, in St. Clair, she was the daughter of the late Denver and Elizabeth (Duemler) Newbold.
HERCULANEUM, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Obituaries
City
Bernie, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Cedar Hill, MO
City
Dittmer, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Forrest Allen, 82, De Soto

Forrest Allen, 82, of De Soto died May 28, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Allen worked as a tool and die maker for Boeing. He was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles and the Boeing Retirement Club. Born June 21, 1939, in Patterson, he was the son of the late Pearl Chiles and Lionel Allen.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Paul Price, 65, Cedar Hill

Steven Paul Price, 65, of Cedar Hill died May 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Price was a flooring installer for Floor Layers Union Local 1310 for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and being at the farm. Born June 15, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathlyn Price of Farmington and the late Edward Price.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James Leo Ward, 81, Festus

James Leo Ward, 81, of Festus died June 1, 2022, at Fountainbleau Nursing Center in Festus. Mr. Ward was a retired auto mechanic and attended United Pentecostal Church in Festus. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 3777 in Festus. He enjoyed working on cars, having military-related conversations and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Kennett, he was the son of the late Arvil and Fronnie (Penrod) Ward. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Ann (Whitmire) Ward, who died in 2016.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cecil J. McFall, 89, Dittmer

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.
DITTMER, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
James
Person
St. Mary
myleaderpaper.com

Peggy Scott to assume head role

As Leader Publications approaches its 28th birthday, it will undergo a change in top management. Pam LaPlant, the company’s second publisher, will retire June 2, and current assistant publisher Peggy Scott will step into the top role. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Section of Old Lemay Ferry Road between Arnold and Imperial to close

A section of Old Lemay Ferry Road will be completely closed to traffic starting Friday, June 3, according to the Jefferson County Public Works website. The road will be closed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane, which is between Arnold and Imperial. The section of road will be closed to allow for a box culvert to be installed at East Rock Creek Road and then for waterlines to be installed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events June 2-9

Meeting on Don Robinson State Park, 6 p.m., viewing platform at park, 9275 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill. Staff will answer questions and receive input on park’s operations. Call 636-257-3788. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
myleaderpaper.com

Two women, three hurt in crash north of Arnold

Two women and three children were injured Tuesday afternoon, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 141 and Romaine Creek Road between Fenton and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:15 p.m., Brenda L. Daniels, 30, of Hillsboro was driving a southbound 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and reportedly...
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Retirement#Memorials#Ssm St Mary S Hospital
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was injured on Memorial Day in a motorcycle accident at Hillsboro Victoria Road and Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:54 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 30, Christopher J. Hemmelgarn, 52, of St. Louis was riding a southbound 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRK...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A High Ridge woman was injured Tuesday evening, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 between South Lindbergh Boulevard and Reavis Barracks Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:37 p.m., Bethany H. Bollinger, 38, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2004 Saturn...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Library updates logo

The Jefferson County Library has updated its logo. Executive Director Tony Benningfield said the library’s former logo looked nice but was not very versatile. “It had like three overlapping pages of three different shades of green and whenever you did an all-white or an all-black version of that, it looked like an acute triangle with three little wavy lines coming out,” he said. “We had trouble putting it on things, marketing ourselves.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man hurt in crash near Grubville

Joseph C. Haley, 26, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday morning, May 31, in a one-car accident on Hwy. WW north of Tipton Drive between Grubville and Fletcher in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 a.m., Haley was driving a 2021 Kia Rio north on the...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis aldermanic president, members indicted on federal bribery charges

(The Center Square) – The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, a current alderman and a former alderman were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges. Lewis Reed, board president since 2007 and an alderman since 1999, was charged with two counts of bribery in U.S. District Court. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was charged with two counts of bribery and one count of fraud. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man hurt in four-vehicle crash

Eric S. Pratt, 38, of Arnold was injured on Memorial Day in a four-vehicle accident on the West Outer Road north of Rhodes Drive just south of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 30, Nicholas K. Finney, 25, of Imperial was headed north in...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto City Council authorizes demolition of two houses

The De Soto City Council recently agreed to spend $19,565 to demolish two De Soto houses that had been deemed dangerous. However, the owner of one of the properties was given time to tear down his structure, reducing the cost of the demolition contract. The council awarded the contract to...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wildwood woman arrested for alleged DWI after crash near Hazelwood

A 54-year-old Wildwood woman was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on drugs following a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening, May 31, on I-270 north of Hwy. 370 near Hazelwood in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:05 p.m., the woman was driving a 2019...
WILDWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy