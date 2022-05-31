April 24-30 Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week

Penn State has a track record of producing NFL tight-ends as of late, and that is why Joey Schlaffer decided to commit to Penn State this year. Schlaffer had a front-row seat to what James Franklin and his staff has done in recent years and thus he decided he wanted to be a Nittany Lion. Coming out of Reading, Pennsylvania, Schlaffer has a good frame and athletic playstyle that you like to see from the new breed of tight end. He will have to compete with other tight-end recruits and upper classmen when he arrives on campus but he has shown he has no issue competing. Being a multi-sport athlete has shown he loves to compete and can do so in a multifaceted way. For James Franklin, he loves getting these types of players when they are still pieces of moldable clay and Joey Schlaffer is one hundred percent that for him. Recruiting Profilehttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1497050382111060021 Hometown: Reading, PA Height: 6'-6″ Weight: 205 lbs.247Sports Composite Rankinghttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1513298739833851908 [3-star] [28th ranked tight end] [16th ranked recruit in Pennsylvania]High School Athletic Careerhttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1476605192296673285 Sports: Football and Basketball, All-District Football and BasketballRecruiting Announcementhttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/145193584254982963611

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO