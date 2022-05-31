ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

April 24-30 Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week

By Avery Bopp
lionsdigest1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year closes, State High spring sports are coming to an end, highlighting the end of a great season and showcasing many new young athletes. One of these upcoming lacrosse players was named as Centre Daily Times’ “Athlete of the Week” for the week of April 24-30: Cooper...

lionsdigest1.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State Class of 2023 snapshot: 3-star tight-end Joey Schlaffer

Penn State has a track record of producing NFL tight-ends as of late, and that is why Joey Schlaffer decided to commit to Penn State this year. Schlaffer had a front-row seat to what James Franklin and his staff has done in recent years and thus he decided he wanted to be a Nittany Lion. Coming out of Reading, Pennsylvania, Schlaffer has a good frame and athletic playstyle that you like to see from the new breed of tight end. He will have to compete with other tight-end recruits and upper classmen when he arrives on campus but he has shown he has no issue competing. Being a multi-sport athlete has shown he loves to compete and can do so in a multifaceted way. For James Franklin, he loves getting these types of players when they are still pieces of moldable clay and Joey Schlaffer is one hundred percent that for him. Recruiting Profilehttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1497050382111060021 Hometown: Reading, PA Height: 6'-6″ Weight: 205 lbs.247Sports Composite Rankinghttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1513298739833851908 [3-star] [28th ranked tight end] [16th ranked recruit in Pennsylvania]High School Athletic Careerhttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/1476605192296673285 Sports: Football and Basketball, All-District Football and BasketballRecruiting Announcementhttps://twitter.com/joey_schlaffer/status/145193584254982963611
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

What is on the Penn State football checklist in June?

Penn State football is ready to run full steam ahead into June. The Nittany Lions have a busy 30 days ahead. Most of the action will take place on the recruiting side of things. However, more newcomers will be arriving on campus, too, as the summer academic calendar progresses. Let’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy