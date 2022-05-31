ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

Recent Storm Damage Wood Waste Drop Site

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)-- To help create additional capacity for locally generated wood waste caused from the rash of recent severe storms, there is now a temporary tree/wood waste drop site available....

www.voiceofalexandria.com

voiceofalexandria.com

Site set-up for logs and branches following Monday's severe weather

(Alexandria, MN)--Due to the recent storms, Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management has set-up a storm damage wood waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds property. Officials say to enter off County Road 82, and to please follow on-site signs and barricades. They will be open Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

More details released on Forada, Glenwood, and Eagle Bend tornadoes

(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
Bring Me The News

Storm hampered Wadena fire efforts; building a total loss

The fire that sparked a shelter-in-place order for the entire City of Wadena left the building it burned a total loss. The Wadena Fire Department provided an update to Monday's fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation, with the blaze breaking out just before 3 p.m. in a large shop building that was being used "for storage and equipment operations."
mprnews.org

From one tornado-ravaged Minnesota town to another, a message of hope

As the residents of one small Minnesota town pick up the pieces of homes and lives shattered by Monday’s storms, residents of another town who are walking that path have a hopeful message. Dozens of homes in Forada, Minn., were damaged or destroyed by an EF2 tornado on Monday...
FORADA, MN
willmarradio.com

NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
voiceofalexandria.com

Level 3 Registrant be released into Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department is releasing information regarding Joshua Lee Holby, a level 3 registrant subject to public notification. Holby will be released from prison on June 14, 2022 to intensive supervised release. He will reportedly be residing within the 700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. A Community...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide

Originally published May 31 FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
voiceofalexandria.com

Congresswoman Fischbach and other legislators tour Forada to see damage firsthand

(Forada, MN)--Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, Sen. Torrey Westrom, Rep. Paul Anderson, and Rep. Mary Franson; along with Douglas County Commissioners Jerry Rapp and Tim Kalina, and the Mayor of Forada David Reller, all toured the tornado ravaged community of Forada on Thursday. Reller was able to guide the legislators to see...
FORADA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

REA says power should be restored "by dark" Thursday

(Alexandria, MN)--Runestone Electric Association is reporting that "crews have made great progress and all power outages should be restored by dark" today. (Thursday) Officials say if you are an REA member and you do not have power, please call REA at 1-800-473-1722 to report your outage. REA wants to be sure no one is missed.
KELOLAND TV

Roads under water following Monday’s storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to use caution while driving on flooded roadways after Monday’s severe weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says water was covering portions of SD Highway 123 near Wilmot on Monday evening. They’re reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

‘It’s pretty devastating’: Turkey farmer hopes worst is over after avian flu loss

During the last avian flu outbreak seven years ago, the turkey farms Matt Herdering's family owns managed to escape unscathed. This time around, they weren't so lucky. About six weeks ago, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus hit two of the family's farms near Melrose and Little Falls within two days, a disappointing blow for a family business that prides itself on raising healthy birds.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Updated: Fire in Wadena at Minnesota Valley Irrigation

Update: As of 8 P.M., the Wadena Fire Department posted a press release to their Facebook Page. Due to the tornado warning, the firefighters had to stop operations. Within 30 minutes they were able to return back to the scene. Officials deemed the building a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation.
WADENA, MN
Hot 97-5

Flying High In Fargo, Officers Issue 100 Citations In 4 Hours!

Fargo wages an air war on street racing. After the Fargo City Commission voted down a proposal to create a special task force to crack down on street racing, law enforcement showed they were already up to the "task". We've already featured a few stories this year about the extra collaboration effort law enforcement has been implementing. Mostly, it has been Highway Patrol airplane assists on high-speed chases. Cases where further police street pursuit may present a danger to the public.
FARGO, ND

