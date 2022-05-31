ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Republicans Introduce Bill to Mandate Self-Defense Training for High Schoolers

By William Vaillancourt
 3 days ago
Republican state legislators in Ohio want to require freshmen in public and private high schools to take a self-defense class in order to graduate, according to a new bill introduced Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported .

If passed, the Student Protection Act would go into effect in the 2023-24 school year. The teaching, as part of health class, would be conducted by a school resource officer or a certified self-defense instructor, according to the bill.

The Republicans who introduced the bill, Rep. Tom Young of Washington Township and Rep. Andrea White of Kettering, did not mention school shootings in a press release. The bill itself does not mention school shootings, either. “Young women between the ages of 16-19 are the most vulnerable to be sexually assaulted,” Young said in the statement. “This training will also provide opportunity for development of relationships between students and their local law enforcement and school resource officers.”

White had similar comments. “Physical, emotional or sexual abuse and assault are never okay. These behaviors should never be tolerated or go unreported,” she said. “Reinforcing this message with our young people, while equipping them with defensive tactics and proactive strategies will help them protect themselves and avoid dangerous situations.”

Mass shootings were not invoked, but the bill’s introduction comes a week after a shooter killed 21 people, including 19 young children, at an elementary school in Uvalde. Republicans have since proposed a number of solutions they believe will make students safer — virtually none of which involve gun reform. Potential measures have included “hardening” schools and arming teachers. “You’re going to have to do more at the school,” State Attorney General Ken Paxton said on the day of the massacre, the response to which was mismanaged by law enforcement. “You’re going to have to have more people trained to react.”

Lawmakers in the Ohio state Senate have been considering a bill that would lowering the number of training hours teachers must complete in order to be armed, and it was reported on Tuesday that they are now expected to vote on it. Under current state law, about 728 hours are required, but House Bill 99 would scale this all the way down to just 20.

State Rep. Thomas Hall, in introducing the bill last year, said that “we simply give local control to the school boards and local governing bodies to decide what amount of training is necessary,” according to the Dispatch . H.B. 99 passed the Ohio House last November and is now up for amendments in the Senate. Republicans control both chambers of the Ohio legislature.

Comments / 18

Cindy Goodreau
2d ago

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! THATS REPUBS ANSWER, REALLY!!! Nothing has ever been done since the first school schooting. THEY promise something that they will do and then close blind eyes to it.

James Trumper
2d ago

Stupid! That's just all we need is to be teaching "Hand to Hand" to bullies and thugs. Why not just keep it simple. A well armed Cop on the premises, and possibly a designated Teacher or two with guns that are safely locked away, that can quickly be retrieved in such a case as this.

10TV

Ohio House passes bill requiring state board to investigate, prosecute unlicensed funeral directing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After 10 Investigates' extensive reporting on an Ohio man accused of running a fake funeral home, Senate Bill 224 passed the legislature Wednesday. The legislation will require the director of the State of Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors to investigate and prosecute people who provide unlicensed funeral directing services or operate funeral homes without a license.
columbusunderground.com

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Ohio GOP Redistricting Commissioners￼

Democratic state Rep. Jeff Crossman announced last Thursday his filing of a criminal complaint asking the Ohio State Highway Patrol to investigate Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for dereliction of duty. Crossman, the Democratic nominee for attorney general this November, said the GOP commissioners had “recklessly failed to...
10TV

Biden administration announces $13M initiative to improve Ohio rail infrastructure, strengthen supply chain

OHIO, USA — The Biden administration and Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday morning that $13 million would be put toward rail infrastructure funding in Ohio. The Ohio Rail Development Commission received up to $6.9 million for the Wheeling and Lake Erie Spencer Connection Project, and the City of Cincinnati received up to $6 million to make safety improvements to four crossings on the CSX and Central Railroad of Indiana.
Rolling Stone

‘Hotbed of Unreliability’: Texas Police Union Blasts Response to School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The largest police officers’ union in Texas is calling for a “strong, independent investigation” into the chain of events that prompted Uvalde authorities to wait over an hour before confronting the gunman responsible for the second-deadliest school shooting in American history. In a statement posted to the organization’s website, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) highlights the failures of federal authorities and major law enforcement agencies during and following the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last month. “There has been a great deal of false and...
