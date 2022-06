BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have heard by now that Friday is National Donut Day. But did you know it was established in 1938 by The Salvation Army?. The day is meant to honor the charity’s Donut Lassies, who would help lift the spirits of soldiers in WWI by delivering them donuts and other sweet treats.

BILOXI, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO