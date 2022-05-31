Relief at the pump may come soon with NY gas tax holiday set to start

Relief at the pump is on its way.

New York's state tax gas holiday is set to begin tomorrow and run through the end of this year.

Local state lawmakers say people could see an estimated 16 cents per gallon in savings.

"Any relief that we can provide at the state level, we should be providing," said Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis (D-39th District).

Rockland County will cap sales tax to apply on the first $2 per gallon through February 2023. Going off current prices, the county estimates people can see 8 cents in savings.

"It's called the right thing to do," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Dutchess , Westchester , and Ulster counties will also have similar gas tax caps beginning June 1.











