Woman Backed for Not Throwing Stepsister a Baby Shower: 'Not My Problem'

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"By the sounds of it, no one wants to throw her a baby shower because nobody likes her and I don't see how that's your problem either," one user...

Randy Bradford
2d ago

For one thing, should she include step sis in her own shower, that's placing an extra financial burden on those who are coming to HER shower. They might not even know the step sib, why should they then be put upon to buy her a gift, too! Ntm, she's also pregnant, that is a lot to take on when you're pregnant, that's why others do it for you! I think that if her mom's so concerned about her step sister, let mommy throw her a shower!

Leda Harris
2d ago

it's not her problem, but I would also look at her and be like what's the point in me throwing a shower for her? if I'm really the only option to throw the shower, who would even show up at it?

Collette Smith
2d ago

Why are they placing the burden on her. Why didn't her friends and other family members do one for her. Hmmm exactly. If the don't get along don't force it. She is pregnant that is not too much a burden. The husband knows her friends he could have asked them.

The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

