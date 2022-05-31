Woman Backed for Not Throwing Stepsister a Baby Shower: 'Not My Problem'
"By the sounds of it, no one wants to throw her a baby shower because nobody likes her and I don't see how that's your problem either," one user...www.newsweek.com
For one thing, should she include step sis in her own shower, that's placing an extra financial burden on those who are coming to HER shower. They might not even know the step sib, why should they then be put upon to buy her a gift, too! Ntm, she's also pregnant, that is a lot to take on when you're pregnant, that's why others do it for you! I think that if her mom's so concerned about her step sister, let mommy throw her a shower!
it's not her problem, but I would also look at her and be like what's the point in me throwing a shower for her? if I'm really the only option to throw the shower, who would even show up at it?
Why are they placing the burden on her. Why didn't her friends and other family members do one for her. Hmmm exactly. If the don't get along don't force it. She is pregnant that is not too much a burden. The husband knows her friends he could have asked them.
