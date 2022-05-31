WVU Parkersburg recognizes first graduating class of Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program

Parkersburg, (W.Va.) – The first graduating class of the Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program received associate degrees and will enter a five-year employment agreement with Constellium. In 2020, WVU Parkersburg and Constellium partnered to provide financial assistance to area high school students for the opportunity to earn a college degree and gain employment in a skilled trades job.

“After a two-year journey, our first class of the Skilled Trade Scholarship program will begin working at Constellium on June 6,” Constellium CEO Buddy Stemple said. “Congratulations to each graduate, and we look forward to them joining the Constellium team. I want to thank WVU Parkersburg for their tremendous partnership in this critical program for our business.”

The following students were selected for the inaugural scholarship and will successfully receive their Associate of Applied Science in Multi-Craft Technology or Reliability and Maintenance Technology and a Certificate of Applied Science in Electricity and Instrumentation Technology or Industrial Maintenance.

Zack Tyler Benson, AAS, Reliability and Maintenance Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Gavin Blankenship, AAS, Reliability and Maintenance Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Chase Casto, AAS, Electrical Reliability and Maintenance, CAS, Electricity and Instrumentation, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

James Andrew Coon, AAS, Reliability and Maintenance Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Wyatt Cottrill, AAS, Reliability and Maintenance Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Kenley Drew Hickman, AAS, Electrical Reliability and Maintenance, CAS, Electricity and Instrumentation Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Trevor Hunt, AAS, Electrical Reliability and Maintenance, CAS, Electricity and Instrumentation Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

James Riley Lemaster, AAS, Reliability and Maintenance Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance;

Joshua Isaac Scritchfield, AAS, Electrical Reliability and Maintenance, CAS, Electricity and Instrumentation Technology, CAS, Industrial Maintenance.

“Through this experience with the Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, I’ve gained a job and a life full of success,” said Coon.

“We are thankful for this partnership which supports and encourages students to participate in the skilled trades,” Michele Wilson, WVU Parkersburg Workforce and Economic Development dean, said. “Today’s high school students are the workers of the future, and the Constellium Skilled Trade Scholarship program is a wonderful opportunity to train students to fill a job demand and provide them with high-paying jobs after graduation.”

To learn more about the scholarship program and how WVU Parkersburg and Constellium are building the skilled trades workforce, contact Wilson at michele.wilson@wvup.edu.

About WVU Parkersburg

West Virginia University at Parkersburg, established in 1961, is a life-changing institution for the students and communities it serves. The college offers over 50 degree programs, workforce development, short-term career training programs and community education classes. WVU Parkersburg is also the only community and technical college in West Virginia to offer bachelor's degrees, and it is home to WPKM 96.3 FM, the first community college radio station in the state.

Graduate James Coon receives an Esab Sentinel A50 welding helmet to begin his welding track career at Constellium.

The post WVU Parkersburg recognizes first graduating class of Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship Program appeared first on The Hinton News .