ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP launches '915' campaign to connect city of El Paso with university

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7gwN_0fwBLYBs00

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter dreams of putting 45,971 fans in Sun Bowl on Aug. 27 to watch the Miners play North Texas, and he also knows there is only one way to make that vision come true.

That will take all of El Paso, and to that end, UTEP athletics rolled out its new marketing campaign: 915.

The city's area code, occasionally flashed by Green Bay Packers tailback and UTEP alum Aaron Jones after touchdowns, is now set to take center stage with UTEP. Significantly those numbers will be on UTEP's football helmets going forward.

"We want to push the reset button on athletics," Senter said. "We have all these good things going on. Let's hit the reset button and get 46,000 people in there. What would it take to sell out the Sun Bowl? Once we started talking about it, it's going to be all hands on deck, it's going to be a 915 effort for us to be able to get there.

"We kept coming back to the idea this about 915, this is about our area code. We have great people like Aaron Jones and Khalid and others talking about 915. It seemed like a natural launching pad from there."

UTEP football coach Dana Dimel said the community, and now the helmets, are attractive to recruits and players.

"One of the biggest selling points we have is the pride this community has for UTEP," Dimel said. "El Paso has so much pride in that. We talked about 915 and that makes great sense. To me it's also a recruiting tool because players love that helmet. That helmet is just gorgeous."

Per the athletic department, "The mission of the '915' campaign is to embrace and engage the greater El Paso community while generating interest and excitement for the Sun City’s longest-running and most iconic team, the Miners."

Senter echoed that.

"This is a collaborative, engaging experience," he said. "We're all involved in this. This university doesn't exist without El Paso, El Paso would probably exist without the university, but it would be a heck of a lot different community than we enjoy today. It takes a lot of people to engage and make athletics go, to have a dynamic, vibrant institution as well as the community."

UTEP is also partnering wit the Great Khalid Foundation for that opening game against North Texas. The Foundation will purchase tickets and provide T-shirts to band students from around El Paso so they can attend the game and sit with the UTEP marching band on Aug. 27.

"Bringing them to a game, exposing them to the campus, and creating an opportunity for them to see a future in music is going to make this a life-changing night for the students,” said Khalid's mother Linda Wolfe, the executive director of the foundation.

Each UTEP team will have a home game designated as a 915 game and UTEP gear featuring 915 logos is already out.

The new slogan is important to volleyball coach Ben Wallis, who said the team's final games of last season, played to loud capacity crowds, was a profound experience for his players.

"The cool part of that was the look on my players' faces when they came out of the locker room, and the goosebumps I had when I got to see them run out and look up at the stands and feel the overwhelming support from the city," Wallace said. "It was something I'll never forget, one of my top four or five moments of all time."

That only happened with the support of El Paso, which is something UTEP is now working to channel.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Americas softball loads up for first-ever trip to state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School held a festive send-off event on Wednesday for the Trail Blazers softball team that will play in the Class 6A state semifinals later this week. Once the Trail Blazers arrive in Austin on Thursday morning, it’ll be all business. Americas will make its Class 6A Final Four […]
EL PASO, TX
101.5 KNUE

This El Paso, Texas Mansion Just Dropped in Price by 23 Million Dollars

There aren't many people alive that wouldn't dream about having a home like this one currently for sale in El Paso, Texas. This mansion would cost much more than it's $2,500,000 asking price but there are lots of things inside this home that need some love or at least someone with deep pockets to come in and fix the place up a big. That is why this might be the most affordable mansion that is currently for sale in the country.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Former NM State golfer Bart Bryant dies in car crash at 59

Bart Bryant, a former all-America golfer at New Mexico State University who grew up in Alamogordo, was killed in a car crash at age 59 in central Florida on Tuesday, May 31. Bryant was a two-time all-America selection at NMSU before turning pro in 1986. Bryant won three times on...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
KTSM

El Paso to see released river water by Sunday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) The Bureau of Reclamation released water from Elephant Butte and the Caballo Lake Reservoir on June 1 and those in the Borderland are anticipating the arrival of the newly released water. Jesus Reyes from the El Paso Water Improvement District 1 said the water is making its way down the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Minor injured in a drive-by shooting in South Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-by shooting was registered last night at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Edith where four victims were found on the scene. A 17 year-old male was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Three other female victims ages 27, 29 and […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Senter
easttexasradio.com

You Should Have Bought Wednesday

According to AAA, Texas’s statewide average gas price reached a new record high. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week and jumping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers pay $1.63 more in El Paso at $4.54 per gallon, while $4.16 around Lubbock. However, Texas is still doing better than most states. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.71, the highest ever recorded. AAA said in a statement the spike is being driven by “the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products.” Locally gasoline went up Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now $4.57.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Power restored after outage in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Power has been restored to customers in east El Paso Thursday after tree branched tangled up in power lines, according to El Paso Electric. According to the El Paso Electric outage map, 2,868 customers were without power. The outage was reported at 3:08 p.m.,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Quarter-sized hail reported throughout East El Paso

El PASO, TX - The thunderstorm moving into the Borderland has brought with it a relatively uncommon type of weather to the region - hail. Pieces that appear to be the size of a quarter were spotted by viewers near both Costco and Eastwood High School, both places on El Paso's eastside.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Wit#Logos#American Football#Utep Athletics
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPISD – Paz named Assistant Superintendent of Schools

The El Paso Independent School District today announced that Mark Paz is the new Assistant Superintendent of Schools, a position that will provide guidance and support to campus principals to help schools develop higher academic standards. “Mr. Paz brings with him a proven track record of leadership and innovation that...
theredstonerocket.com

Garrison sergeant major departs for home state Texas

Cited for a “tenacious, can-do spirit” and credited with helping lead the Garrison through the pandemic, Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez relinquished his responsibility in a ceremony Thursday. Jimenez, who was presented the Legion of Merit from Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor on behalf of Gen. Ed Daly,...
FORT BLISS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elpasomatters.org

El Paso ISD hires first equity officer

El Paso’s largest school district, which has long struggled with academic achievement gaps between its wealthiest and poorest students, has hired its first equity officer. The El Paso Independent School District board on May 17 approved the hiring of Marivel Macias as chief organizational transformation and equity officer, a new executive cabinet-level position created by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.
EL PASO, TX
fox34.com

Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Seventy missing children were recovered in a three-week operation called “Operation Lost Souls.” Homeland Security Investigations El Paso reports most of the missing children were found in West Texas. The children were found in Midland, Odessa, El Paso, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Colorado, and Ciudad...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Where El Paso Families Can Watch a Free Outdoor Movie This Weekend

Movie aficionados who like to kick back with the kids under the stars and in the glow of an inflatable movie screen have several options this weekend. Several municipalities are hosting free-to-see outdoor movies on Saturday. So, pack a picnic, some blankets and lawn chairs, and hang with family and...
KFOX 14

Street festival in downtown El Paso to feature tacos, tequila, music

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso streets in downtown will be blocked off this weekend for the El Paso Sal Y Limon Street Festival. Event organizers are bringing tacos, tequila and music to the heart of downtown Saturday. There will be entertainment along Stanton and Mills streets...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy