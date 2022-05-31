Jury has yet to reach verdict: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard

Related
WATCH: Amber Heard supporter stands among Johnny Depp fans, slams actor
One of the few supporters of Amber Heard stood outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court, the site of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against the actress, with a sign railing against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the alleged abuse he perpetrated.
Man arrested in mother's basement after apparent Facebook school shooting threat
A Massachusetts man was arrested in his mother's basement Saturday after posting what appeared to be a school shooting threat to Facebook.
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez: Amber Heard's 'friends don't show up for her'
Lawyers representing celebrity exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in their defamation suits against each other met with the jury one last time on Friday before the jurors began deliberations.
Amber Heard: "Johnny Depp walked around the house with his manhood always out"
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the last acts of one of the most sensational (including media) trials ever, due to the clamorous mutual accusations, grotesque and really on the verge of absurdity. Depp sued his former wife Amber Heard for $ 50 million after she wrote for the Washington Post about family mistreatment and abuse of the actress.
Johnny Depp's former neighbor said the actor was 'screaming, cursing, spitting in my face' on the night he allegedly attacked Amber Heard
Josh Drew testified that Depp smashed a bottle against the door and burst into his apartment, and got "close enough to be aggressive."
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says ex-fiancé Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard 'breaks my heart'
"To me this guy was the answer to my problems," "Dirty Dancing" Jennifer Grey told Entertainment Tonight about her ex-fiancé Johnny Depp.
Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer
An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
Amber Heard Confirms She Was Released from 'Aquaman' Contract Due to Trial
"I fought to stay in it," Heard said of her "Aquaman 2" contract amid her defamation trial battle with Johnny Depp.
Amber Heard verdict: What happens if she can't pay the $15 million judgment?
A jury that found Amber Heard guilty of defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp has ordered her to pay $15 million in damages, posing financial risks for the 36-year-old actress, according to experts. Although Heard's wealth is unclear, she has earned millions for her work in TV and films such as "Aquaman"...
James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him
James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
Someone Farted On The Stand During Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Trial, And There’s Video
There are two types of people in the world: liars who deny they were the one who farted and heroes who immediately own up to letting it rip. Let the record show a woman testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is a member of the second group. She let out a rager while on the witness stand in court the other day and immediately owned up to it.
Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce
As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’
Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard is 'fueling' him to get moving on suing the media for defamation
"Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!" Rittenhouse tweeted after Depp's win.
A Witness Hit Amber Heard's Lawyer With A Sick Burn, And Johnny Depp's Lawyer Couldn't Get Enough
There was a memorable spitfire between Amber Heard's lawyer and a witness this week as Johnny Depp's defamation trial continues.
Jennifer Grey, Once Engaged to Johnny Depp, Says His Court Battle with Amber Heard 'Breaks My Heart'
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Grey is reacting to her ex Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In a new interview with Entertainment...
Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory
Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!
Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
Why Does Amber Heard Keep Looking at the Jury? Viewers Want to Know
The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to dominate headlines. Every day that court is in session, droves of fans take to a variety of streams to watch the two stars battle it out live, and things have certainly gotten messy, to say the least. Article...
Lily-Rose Depp defends her father Johnny from Amber Heard's allegations
Lily-Rose Depp daughter of Johnny Depp, defended her father from the charges of her former wife Amber Heard, who is testifying in the trial that Depp filed for defamation. English weekly Hello! posted an Instagram post in which Johnny's daughter stood up for her parent. She said: "My father is...
