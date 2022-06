The Salvation Army's "National Donut Day" includes an event in Toledo.

The free donut giveaway to celebrate the day is planned from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday in the Salvation Army's parking lot, 620 N. Erie St. in Toledo, the organization said in an announcement.

Free donuts and coffee are available at the drive-thru or walk-up event, the announcement said.

The tradition dates back to the front lines of World War I.