LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with temperatures in the mid and upper-80s, we are taking a break from the heat & humidity. Summer was flexing some serious muscle to get things going for the first day of June. Since then, our numbers have started to drop back down the thermometer. This cool down puts us more in line with normal daytime highs for this part of June. We should be in the low 80s and we’ll track temps in the mid to upper-70s. You can expect this streak to last through the weekend.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO