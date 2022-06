Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Lexington County beef producers could soon have a better choice when it comes to processing South Carolina's high-quality beef right here in state. The SC Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that a group of South Carolina cattle farmers has formed a cooperative association with the goals of increasing beef processing capacity in South Carolina and jointly creating a South Carolina-branded beef product. The co-op is currently soliciting members from across South Carolina. Beef farmers who wish to join this association should contact them by email at wagyu4you@gmail.com.

3 DAYS AGO