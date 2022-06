As one of the pioneering poster artists of the late 19th century, Jules Chéret was quick to realize not only the aesthetic but also the commercial potential of his medium caused by changes in technology and society. In 2020 James and Susee Wiechmann donated some 600 Chéret posters to the Milwaukee Art Museum, the largest collection of the artist’s work outside France. More than 100 are on display in the Art Museum’s new exhibit. Assembled by Nikki Otten, the museum’s associate curator of prints and drawings, “Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret” will be on display through Oct. 16.

