About 30 lane miles of Carmel city streets are in line for a fresh coat of paving as the City of Carmel’s $4.5 million summer street paving project gets under way. Each paving project begins with preliminary concrete and curb repairs that can take a few weeks to complete before the big job of milling the top surface of blacktop and repaving it with a new layer of about 1.25 inches in thickness. Typical, milling and paving projects take three to five days to complete and require lane restrictions.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO