TOMAHAWK – Just in time to welcome summer visitors to Tomahawk, the legendary Lake Ice Bear, also known as the Hamm’s Bear, was placed on Sawdy Pond on Thursday, May 26. The iconic bear, floating on an inner tube with a fishing pole and a can of Hamm’s beer, has Tomahawk ties dating back more than 60 years. After originally being used as an advertising display at the Weizenicker’s Lake Ice business, it began welcoming visitors to Tomahawk every year from 1958 to 1979 as it floated on Lake Mohawksin.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO