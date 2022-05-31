ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

BREAKING: Massive Omaha chemical fire leaves behind toxic cloud

WOWT
 3 days ago

Voting is now underway to see who will temporarily replace Jeff Fortenberry's seat.

www.wowt.com

kios.org

Chemical Plant Fire In South Omaha Leaves Residents Wondering About After-Effects

Authorities say a fire raged through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire. Officials say Nox-Crete filed a notification of environment concern report with the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment. The report says that acids, bases and solvents in large quantities were involved in the incident. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, all asbestos material had been removed from the Omaha facility in 1993, but tests were ordered as a precaution. The state says this means residents can dispose of debris that ended up in their yards, but they are asked to double-bag the remnants from the fire before putting them in their trash cans. Those residents are still asked to refrain from moving their lawns for the time being.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mulholland Grocery to begin rebuilding after devastating fire

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mulholland Grocery Store in Malvern, Iowa is making progress on rebuilding. A massive fire tore through the store in December. Tom Mulholland says plans are officially underway to begin clearing what’s left of his family’s grocery store and start building and creating new memories.
MALVERN, IA
WOWT

Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires

Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two men wounded in shooting at South Omaha sports bar

6 On Your Side: Waiting on Nebraska gambling bet to pay off.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Chemical fire questions still loom for neighbors in Omaha

Community meeting in Omaha for fire impacted neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
Jeff Fortenberry
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha combat vet remembered for his flags

Community meeting in Omaha for fire impacted neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Man arrested following standoff in central Lincoln

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors help save man after high speed crash, pursue him when he flees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene. Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fire destroys second story, attic of Council Bluffs home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fire ripped through a Council Bluffs house early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wood said the fire was reported near Third and Story streets at 2:11 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when they pulled up at the house. They said no one was home at the time and they knocked out the fire "fairly quickly."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Nebraska one step closer to casino

Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic advisory: Police training on city streets Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police alerted the public Thursday morning that officers would be conducting police escort training around the city. The training with other local agencies and affecting multiple precincts requires authorities to briefly shut down stretches of roadway. Drivers were asked to be patient if they happen...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews contain wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
HALSEY, NE
WOWT

Help name falcon chicks recently hatched at OPPD station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some newly hatched falcon chicks that are nameless and you can help name them. The peregrine falcons were born at OPPD’s North Omaha station. Clark and Lewis expanded their family. Clark laid four more eggs only two survived, but they seem to be...
OMAHA, NE

