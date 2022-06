The second of four hotels located in downtown Myrtle Beach will be demolished today to clean up parts of the ‘Arts & Innovation District.’ The Fountainbleau Inn was purchased by the city as part of a $15 million purchase last December along with nine others, some of which were vacant. The Sea Nymph Motel was demolished in April. The city has not yet determined what will go on the property once the buildings are gone.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO