Wisconsin State

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 973 New Cases, No Deaths

By Allen Halas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 973 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,747 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 93 new cases, and...

Yes, Huế did Move (But Just Down the Block)

Huế (2699 S. Kinickinic Ave.) in Bay View is the widely popular Vietnamese restaurant’s flagship. However, it did move down a couple of storefronts to its new address in a brand-new building. The decor changes make it feel like you went from the countryside to a big city in Vietnam, but with the same great essential menu items which you want.
Win tickets to the Waukesha Rotary Blues Fest!

The Waukesha Rotary BluesFest returns on Friday and Saturday, August 12 and 13, 2022. Exciting national blues acts will be coming to Wisconsin for Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest in 2022 with The Duke Robillard Band headlining on Friday and Sue Foley headlining the Saturday lineup. To make things better, you can win a pair of free tickets from Shepherd Express! Simply use the form below to enter before Monday, June 13. Winners will be notified via email. Good luck!
In Emergency, Break Glass: What Nietzsche Can Teach Us About Joyful Living in a Tech-Saturated World, by Nate Anderson

In recent years, several younger writers have tried to put Nietzsche’s best foot forward. While it’s true that you can’t always chose your fans (Hitler was among Nietzsche’s infamous admirers), it’s hard to justify the German philosopher’s sustained assault on compassion and other values that make a common life sustainable.
Morning Star Productions 'Escape from the Gulag'

Art imitates life imitates art ... and so the circle goes with Morning Star Productions’ revival of Escape from the Gulag. Having staged this outdoor, interactive show last September 2021, Escape takes on a whole different meaning today about what it’s like to be arrested and imprisoned in Soviet Russia. While the production takes place in 1952, its messages are as timeless as ever.
Shepherd Setlist: June 1, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Social Cig has a new pair of tracks out, and singer/songwriter Parker Schultz explores just a bit of different ground on “From Afar” and “Hot Red.” The former of the two songs talks about being smitten by someone, but not making a move, instead opting to keep distance while admiring the other person. The latter is a more stripped down approach, talking about a day out around town with the intimacy of a couple interested in everything the other does. Both songs are solid, and both capture the spirit of their lyrics with the appropriate sonic tones. (Allen Halas)
Master Poster Artist Jules Chéret at Milwaukee Art Museum

As one of the pioneering poster artists of the late 19th century, Jules Chéret was quick to realize not only the aesthetic but the also the commercial potential of his medium caused by changes in technology and society. In 2020 James and Susee Wiechmann donated some 600 Chéret posters to the Milwaukee Art Museum, the largest collection of the artist’s work outside France. More than 100 are on display in the Art Museum’s new exhibit. Assembled by Nikki Otten, the museum’s associate curator of prints and drawings, “Always New: The Posters of Jules Chéret” will be on display through Oct. 16.
DJ Dripsweat Spans Hip Hop, R&B, House, Funk and Indie Rock

DJ Dripsweat is a Milwaukee entertainer to reckon with. A premier performer with eclectic taste, she’s known for being genre-fluid and exceptionally intentional as she serves up something for everyone in the room. Dripsweat had creative ambitions from a young age and grew up drawing, dancing, and writing poetry. Her DJ name she came up with when she was around 10 as she’d watch the culture of hip hop on BET and MTV.
