Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 973 New Cases, No Deaths

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Social Cig has a new pair of tracks out, and singer/songwriter Parker Schultz explores just a bit of different ground on “From Afar” and “Hot Red.” The former of the two songs talks about being smitten by someone, but not making a move, instead opting to keep distance while admiring the other person. The latter is a more stripped down approach, talking about a day out around town with the intimacy of a couple interested in everything the other does. Both songs are solid, and both capture the spirit of their lyrics with the appropriate sonic tones. (Allen Halas)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO