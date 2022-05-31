ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

State police: Missing Lower Macungie Twp. man found safe

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a missing...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for missing woman in Bucks

BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a woman who was last seen in Bucks County on May 31. Lauren Anne Gregory, 29, was last seen at Narrows Hill Road at Route 32 in Bridgeton Township, according to a news release from state police. She...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages barn in Lower Milford Twp.

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a barn fire in Lehigh County Friday. It broke out around 3 p.m. on a farm in the 2000 block of Cassel Road in Lower Milford Township. A photographer for 69 News says firefighters from at least three...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man shot woman at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - A Staten Island man is facing numerous charges after a shooting at a Luzerne County shopping center Wednesday night. Christopher Carmona, 37, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges. State police say troopers were sent to the parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating 29-Year-Old Woman’s Disappearance

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person investigation. According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks Thursday afternoon, troopers are trying to locate 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory, who was last seen Tuesday, May 31 on Narrows Hill Road at its intersection with Rt. 32 (River Road) in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County.
DUBLIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver died of medical episode prior to Bethlehem Township crash, police say

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man suffered a medical episode before crashing his truck into a pole in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County last month, police said. Richard Hetzel, 71, was driving a pickup truck on William Penn Highway on May 17 when he suffered the medical emergency, causing him to cross traffic and hit two utility poles at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man fires gun while driving over Hamilton Street Bridge, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunshots rang out from a vehicle in Allentown early Friday, police say. Officers on patrol saw gunfire coming from a vehicle driving over the Hamilton Street Bridge around 2:20 a.m., police said in a news release. Police tried to stop the vehicle near S. Carlisle and E....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after 2 people shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night. Officers were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and West Turner streets around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two men...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Bucks warn of phone scam targeting grandparents

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents about a new kind of phone scam targeting grandparents. Police in Warrington Township say they've received reports of victims getting phone calls from someone pretending to be their grandson, using the actual grandson's phone number and full name. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Accused Shady Contractor, Sits In A Jail Cell Under High Bail

No one likes to be ripped off. The home contracting business is extremely lucrative if you know what you are doing. A contractor does a good job, gets recommendations and gets new and repeat business. That is how things are supposed to work. One man Joseph Eibell, 47 of Huntingdon...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lebanon County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on State Route 501 at the intersection with King Street in Jackson Township. Around 6:46 a.m. a Chevy Blazer was traveling north approaching the intersection when a motorcycle being ridden by a Myerstown man was traveling southbound.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

NASD superintendent: Caller from outside country threatens violence against state police, mentions Northampton High School

A threat against Northampton High School that the superintendent said originated from another country has the district stepping up security at Friday night's graduation ceremony as a precaution. A video message from Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik says someone called state police and threatened to "shoot up" state...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Police search for robber in Nesquehoning

Several police departments searched for a suspect who robbed the Family Mini Mart Wednesday afternoon in Nesquehoning. The suspect entered the business located at the intersection of Routes 209 and 54 reportedly with a taser. Reports from the scene the man fled on foot with an approximate $500. Police were searching a heavy wooded area near the Amatek plant.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

