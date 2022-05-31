ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Jude research highlighted at annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Cover picture for the articleLearn best practices and hear insights from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital oncologists, psychologists, scientists and more at the annual gathering of clinical oncology experts. Professionals from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will share original research and expertise at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting....

The Associated Press

AVM Biotechnology to Present Poster Highlighting the Effects of AVM0703 Against Solid Tumors and Blood Cancers at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

AVM Biotechnology, today announced that its abstract, “The effects of AVM0703 mobilization of endogenous gamma delta invariant TCR+ bi-specific Natural Killer T-like cells against solid tumors and blood cancers” has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2022 ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting in Chicago. Founder and CSO, Dr. Theresa Deisher, will present this research on Sunday, June 5 th, 2022, in the Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy tract.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Novel TCR Therapy Shows Tentative Promise Against Pancreatic Cancer

The medical community has reveled in cancer treatment breakthroughs lately, with new research making headlines weekly. Generating traction in this week’s news, researchers at the Earle A. Chiles Research Center within the Providence Cancer Institute of Oregon have successfully shrunk a woman’s pancreatic cancer tumors using a novel immunotherapy. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Types of Chemo Treatment

Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses chemicals to kill the fast-growing cells in the body. Because cancer cells grow and multiply quickly, chemotherapy can target them. Chemotherapy is an effective treatment for many types of cancer. It can also have serious side effects. In addition to cancer cells, chemotherapy...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about chronic neutrophilic leukemia

Chronic neutrophilic leukemia (CNL) is a rare type of cancer that causes an increased production of certain white blood cells. It is a type of myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN). MPNs are blood cancers that start with an abnormal mutation in a stem cell in the bone marrow. White blood cells called...
CANCER
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Pharmacotherapy Options for COVID-19: Does Fluvoxamine Have a Place in Therapy?

The need for safe and effective treatment against the various strains of COVID-19 increase, and investigators continue to assess various pharmacologic options. Availability of COVID-19 vaccinations has been an issue for many regions of the world effected by the pandemic.1 Barriers to access and concerns over the vaccination continue to enable the development of viral mutations, whereas overall rates of vaccination have continued to stall.1 The need for safe and effective treatment against the various strains of COVID-19 increase, and investigators continue to assess various pharmacologic options. Antivirals and immunologic therapies that had shown efficacy in trials have continued to diminish in efficacy as mutations emerge.2 Other pharmacologic options studied have failed to show any clinical benefit for patients.3 Finding medications that have clinical efficacy continues to be of the highest importance.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is the difference between acute and chronic lymphocytic leukemia?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects immune cells. Acute lymphocytic leukemia grows rapidly and requires immediate treatment, while chronic cases progress more slowly. Leukemia causes immune cells in the bone marrow to become cancerous and spread to the bloodstream and organs. Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is a form...
CANCER
Healthline

Multiple Myeloma MRI: What to Expect, Accuracy, and Results

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer found in bone marrow. It affects the body’s plasma cells, making it difficult for your body to make healthy blood cells. This cancer is sometimes called Kahler’s disease or myelomatosis. Multiple myeloma can cause significant damage to the bones and cancerous...
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting PARP11 to avert immunosuppression and improve CAR T therapy in solid tumors

Evasion of antitumor immunity and resistance to therapies in solid tumors are aided by an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). We found that TME factors, such as regulatory T cells and adenosine, downregulated type I interferon receptor IFNAR1 on CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs). These events relied upon poly-ADP ribose polymerase-11 (PARP11), which was induced in intratumoral CTLs and acted as a key regulator of the immunosuppressive TME. Ablation of PARP11 prevented loss of IFNAR1, increased CTL tumoricidal activity and inhibited tumor growth in an IFNAR1-dependent manner. Accordingly, genetic or pharmacologic inactivation of PARP11 augmented the therapeutic benefits of chimeric antigen receptor T cells. Chimeric antigen receptor CTLs engineered to inactivate PARP11 demonstrated a superior efficacy against solid tumors. These findings highlight the role of PARP11 in the immunosuppressive TME and provide a proof of principle for targeting this pathway to optimize immune therapies.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Exercise amplifies immune attack on pancreatic cancer

Aerobic exercise reprograms the immune system to reduce pancreatic tumor growth and amplify the effects of immunotherapy, a new study finds. Published online in Cancer Cell June 2, the study provides new insight into how the mammalian immune system, designed to attack foreign invaders like bacteria, can also recognize cancer cells as abnormal. Exercise-induced increases in levels of the hormone adrenalin cause changes to the immune system, say the study authors, including in the activity of cells that respond to signaling protein interleukin-15 (IL-15).
CANCER
biospace.com

Inaugural Patient Injected with Cancer-Killing Oncolytic Virus

Imugene and City of Hope announced this week that the first patient has begun treatment in a revolutionary Phase I clinical trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of CF33-hNIS (Vaxinia), a cancer-killing virus, in adults with metastatic or advanced tumors. The therapeutic candidate is intended to be a tool for...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Endothelial Cell Signaling May Drive Liver Cancer Progression

A team of researchers from the College of Design and Engineering, the N.1 Institute for Health and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore at the National University of Singapore has recently engineered in vitro tumour models to better understand the crosstalk between liver cancer cells and their microenvironment. Using lab-grown mini liver tumours co-cultured with endothelial cells – these are cells that form the lining of blood vessels – to conduct their study, the research team investigated the role of endothelial cells in liver cancer progression.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

In a novel experiment, a woman with advanced pancreatic cancer saw her tumors dramatically shrink after researchers in Oregon turbocharged her own immune cells, highlighting a possible new way to someday treat a variety of cancers. Kathy Wilkes isn't cured but said what's left of her cancer has shown no...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Novel Immune Therapy Shrinks Woman’s Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer, NEJM Reports

A Florida woman with advanced pancreatic cancer who persuaded scientists to treat her with an experimental immunity-boosting therapy has seen her tumors shrink dramatically. Kathy Wilkes received pioneering T-cell receptor, or TCR, therapy last June and appears to be beating the often-incurable disease. According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the therapy is designed to harness the immune system to create “living drugs” that can target and destroy tumors. “It’s really exciting. It’s the first time this sort of treatment has worked in a very difficult-to-treat cancer type,” Josh Veatch of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who wasn’t involved with the experiment, told the Associated Press. Wilkes, from Ormond Beach, tracked down researchers in Oregon to volunteer for the treatment. “I knew that regular chemotherapy would not save my life and I was going for the save,” she said,
FLORIDA STATE

