ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Statistical Breakdown: Team Carolina Trials - Fayetteville

By Matt Payne
prepbaseballreport.com
 2 days ago

On Sunday May 29th PBR of North Carolina hosted trials for Team Carolina at JP Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville, NC. The Team Carolina Trials leads to identifying prospects for some of the summer’s biggest invite only events like NC/SC Border Battle, PBR Southeast Senior Games, Top Prospect Games, and the PBR...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Trending UP NC: May 31st

Trending UP takes a focus on the top five uncommitted North Carolina profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. With over 12 million views in 2021 and more set for 2022 on prepbaseballreport.com, you want to know what names are hot. Could be for any reason, but these five uncommitted North Carolina players are trending UP.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Indiana Nitro Scout Day: Top Statistical Performances

The Indiana Nitro Scout Day took place Tuesday, May 31 at Grand Park. The event consisted of Nitro players in the 2023-2026 grad classes. Below is a look at the day's top statistical performers along with a link to view all of the day's stats. Top 60 Times. Top Fastball...
INDIANA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

State Games of GA: Day 3-4 Recap

The Championship matchup between Viper Baseball Academy and Georgia Power National was intense as two teams loaded with talent were representing their home states of Alabama and Georgia. The Trophy stayed in state though, with an 82 pitch CG by ‘24 RHP Carter Casabella and a 3 RBI performance by 3B/RHP Asher Sabom, who can absolutely fly.
GEORGIA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Updated Maryland Class of 2022 Rankings: Risers

Today we dive deeper into the updated Maryland Class of 2022 Rankings with a look at the 14 players who rose in the Top 30 of this latest edition. To view the complete Maryland Class of 2022 Rankings CLICK HERE. RISERS IN THE UPDATED MD CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS. Rank...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Updated Class of 2023 Rankings: Complete 200

It is with great excitement that we release to you today our final installment of the VA/DC 2023 rankings update with the complete 200 across the commonwealth/DC area. We take a moment to highlight a few of the players we see in the rankings in this deep and talented class.
VIRGINIA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

GBA Scout Day: Stat Story

On May 29, the Prep Baseball Report Missouri staff traveled to Wentzville to host the GBA Scout Day at the Sports Barn. This event featured more than 80 players representing the 2023-to-2025 grad classes from the GBA program with the summer circuit set to begin in a few weeks. For...
WENTZVILLE, MO
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 FHSAA State Championships Recap

Stoneman Douglas takes down Hagerty behind a Jake Clemente complete game. Clemente finished with 10Ks allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Palm Beach Gardens defeats Plant 3-2. Enzo Vertucci (2 RBIs) and AJ Hunerberg (RBI) led the way for PBG. 7A Championship. Stoneman Douglas vs. Palm Beach Gardens. 2022 Chris...
FLORIDA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Illinois Class of 2024 Rankings: On The Bubble

Roughly two weeks ago our staff updated the state's Illinois Class of 2024 rankings for the first time in six months, expanding the board from 35-to-75 names. You can find the full up-to-date rankings by clicking HERE. In the days that followed we spent some time highlighting the top prospects...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trackman#Christian#Team Carolina#The Team Carolina Trials#Nc Sc Border Battle#The Pbr Future Games#Swift Technology#Yard#Bp#Positional Velocity
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division II

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Power 25 | Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV. To nominate a player for the All-State Teams, please click here. 2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division II. ***** Email has...
OHIO STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Power 25: IHSA Playoff Update

With the IHSA playoffs starting to wind down and sectional play, as well as the state playoffs for some, set to start this week, we're taking a look at 'Power 25' teams in action across Illinois. Below you'll get an update on teams currently in the 'Power 25', which teams...
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Wisconsin Power 25: Week 9

TOP-3 + No. 1 Whitefish Bay (23-2): With this being our last Power 25 update until the end of the playoffs, Whitefish Bay made it through the entire season staying atop our Power 25 rankings. Whitefish Bay started off their week with a dominant 5-0 win over No. 3 Franklin which was followed up with a 10-0 win over Waukesha South. The Blue Dukes then ran into a Wauwatosa West squad who handed them their second loss of the season – and something to watch will be the possibility of a rematch in the Regional title game Thursday. Nonetheless, this Blue Duke squad seems poised to bring home some hardware as the playoffs start rolling around across the state, replicating the run that the 2021 Sun Prairie squad went on, going from start to finish as the No. 1-ranked team on the Power 25, and eventually winning a state championship.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy