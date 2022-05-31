ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A’ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week For Franchise-Record 8th Time

WNBA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (May 31, 2022)—The WNBA announced today that A’ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 23-29. It is Wilson’s 8th player of...

aces.wnba.com

NBA
